Anna Vakili Rocks A Cleavage-Baring Top And High-Waisted Shorts In New Pic

British model and TV personality Anna Vakili took to her Instagram page and wowed her 1.2 million followers with yet another stylish picture, one which became an instant hit.

In the picture, the 30-year-old model could be seen rocking a black-and-orange floral top that perfectly hugged her curves. The ensemble boasted a plunging neckline that allowed her to flaunt a glimpse of cleavage, a long tie on the bodice, and long sleeves with elasticated cuffs. It also enabled her to display her bare midriff.

Anna teamed the sexy top with a pair of high-waisted black shorts that exposed her long, lean legs.

She opted for a full face of makeup and wore a deep-red lipstick that accentuated her luscious pout. The hottie also had her nails painted with a bright red polish to complement her outfit.

Anna — who rose to fame after participating in the popular TV show Love Island — wore her highlighted tresses in soft, romantic waves, and let her locks cascade over her shoulders and arms.

The shoot took place outdoors, and Anna stood against a wall. She placed one of her hands on the wall, tilted her body, tugged at the tie of her shirt, and spread her legs slightly apart. She leaned her head against the wall, seductively parted her lips, and gazed straight into the camera.

In the caption, Anna informed users that her chic outfit was from the online clothing retailer, Rebellious Fashion. She also provided her fans with a 13 percent discount to shop from the website.

Within two hours of going live, the image amassed more than 18,000 likes. Besides that, several of Anna’s ardent admirers flocked to the comments section and posted about 150 messages to praise her curvaceous figure and her incredible sense of style.

“Oh wow, I am obsessed with this outfit. And your lipstick looks amazing! Love the pic,” one of her fans commented on the pic.

“Damn, Anna. Your beauty and hotness just leave me speechless,” another user chimed in.

“That’s a true goddess right there. Love you, babe,” a third admirer remarked.

“So pretty!! Body goals for life!” a fourth follower wrote.

Aside from her regular fans, several other models, IG influencers, and TV personalities liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation for Anna, including Demi Jones, Joanna Chimonides, and Belle Hassan.

Anna heats up her Instagram timeline with her steamy photographs very often. As The Inquisitr previously pointed out, on July 16, she posted a pic in which she put on a very leggy display in a seafoam green button-down shirt that she teamed with pair of black knee-high sock boots.