‘The Young And The Restless’ Preview For Wednesday: Michael Loses His Mind

The Young and the Restless preview for Wednesday, July 22 teases a flashback episode from March 12, 1993. Dru and Neil got married and are thrilled to enjoy some time celebrating while Michael was determined to make Christine pay. Jill raised some eyebrows for being extremely happy about everything.

In true, The Young and the Restless style, newlyweds Neil (Kristoff St. John) and Dru (Victoria Rowell) celebrated their wedding with their family and friends, according to SheKnows Soaps. The couple declared that they were happier than they’d ever been in their whole lives now that they’d tied the knot. All of Genoa City’s finest gathered at the Chancellor mansion to toast the newlyweds as they cut their cake. At one point, Brad (Don Diamont) lifted his glass to honor them. Katherine (Jeanne Cooper) celebrated them too since it was at her house. Even Jill (Jess Walton) was on hand for the festivities.

However, Jill, who wore a large pink hat and floral outfit, found herself the subject of plenty of talk around the party because of her overly festive behavior. Some people wondered if she’d overindulged on alcohol while others thought perhaps she was riding high due to John (Jerry Douglas). Jill had seen a doctor, and he gave her good news. John decided to talk to his exuberant wife, and he tried to set things straight with their relationship. Of course, John had no idea that Jill was pregnant since she hadn’t told him the news yet. John didn’t really want to have any more children, which gave Jill pause.

Robert Voets / CBS

Elsewhere, Michael (Christian LeBlanc) plotted his revenge. While most of Genoa City partied the night away with Drucilla and Neil, Christine (Lauralee Bell) chose to stay behind and get some work done. Michael literally worked with a sledgehammer to break down a wall while he waited for Christine to come home. He sported a beard and a crazy look in his eyes while he remembered everything that had gone down with Chris. Ultimately, a trial found him guilty of harassing Christine at work, and he got censured for his behavior.

Although Chris had a guard at her door, she had no idea the lengths to which Michael would go to get to her. A guard wasn’t going to be able to help if he came in through a hole in the wall. Michael was not a good guy during the 1990s on The Young and the Restless, and Christine ended up having her entire life changed because of his crazed actions.