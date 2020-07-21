Anne de Paula Heats Up Instagram In Unzipped Swimsuit For Racy ‘Sports Illustrated’ Photo

Anne de Paula shared with her 246,000 Instagram fans on Tuesday, July 21, a snippet from her 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue spread to celebrate the release of the new edition.

The Brazilian bombshell was featured lying in the sand. She was on her side, propping her head on her right hand while placing the other by her stomach. Anne shot a killer glance at the camera, parting her lips in a seductive smile. Her dark hair was styled in beach waves, which Anne wore swept to the right.

She rocked a burgundy one-piece that contrasted with her sun-kissed complexion. The suit had a zipper on the front, which Anne wore entire unzipped, exposing quite a lot of her cleavage, chest and upper stomach. The top part had thick triangles that went around her neck. It boasted hole details on the sides and near the top edges. According to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, her suit was from Gigi C Bikinis.

Anne shot her spread in early February in the Dominican Republic and it was captured by photographer Kate Powers, as one of the tags included with the photo confirmed.

In the caption, Anne urged her fans to go get their hands on a copy, and added that they should wear a mask when doing it. Within the first hour, the picture attracted more than 3,000 likes and over 40 comments. Her followers took to the comments section to congratulate Anne on her shoot and to express their admiration for her.

“Congratulations! I have bought every issue and had the daily calendar for a very long time, and there is one picture of you in the red string bikini that is probably my favorite shot of all time. So glad to see you continuing to be apart of it!” one fan chimed in.

“You’re so beautiful, I hope you had so much fun shooting the pictures!” replied another.

“Best photoshoot you’ve done! So many great photos! Thank you @mj_day for giving us more @annedepaula_,” a third fan raved, tagging Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s editor.

“Congrats!!!!!! So beautiful!! So proud of you,” added a fourth user.

Anne recently shared another photo from her shoot to promote the issue’s release, as The Inquisitr has written. She was photographed on a beach as she stood in front of a gorgeous open sea. She wore a dark green bikini top that featured a sporty design. It had a one-shouldered cut with a medium strap on the left side. The neckline dipped toward the right and a bottom elastic that extended a few inches past her chest