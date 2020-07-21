Alexandra Burke Looks Smoking Hot In Plaid Dress With Thigh-High Slit

Alexandra Burke — who won The X Factor UK back in 2008 — took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of smoking hot new photos of herself. The “Start Without You” chart-topper regularly shares content that showcases her outfits and incredible physique, and didn’t disappoint with her most recent upload.

Burke stunned in a brown plaid dress that fell below her right knee. The garment featured a thigh-high slit on the left side, which helped showcase more of her leg. She completed the ensemble with orange heels and styled her long wavy brown hair down with a middle part. Burke kept her nails short and appeared to be rocking a French manicure. She accessorized with earrings and opted for no other visible jewelry. The 31-year-old showed off the tattoos inked on both her upper arms.

Burke treated her followers with two images within one post.

In the first shot, she posed next to a large mirror inside what looked to be a large studio. Burke raised one hand to the mirror and showed off her outfit from the side in the reflection. The singer stared directly at the camera lens with a subtle smile and looked nothing short of sensational.

In the next slide, Burke was snapped from head-to-toe in front of a white brick wall. She placed her right hand to the wall beside her and parted her legs. She was captured from a slightly lower angle and looked down with a fierce expression.

For her caption, Burke admitted that she couldn’t think of what to write but “felt real cute” so she decided to post the snapshots.

In the span of four hours, her post racked up more than 5,000 likes and over 150 comments, proving to be very popular with her followers.

“Wow, you look stunning! Love the dress,” one user wrote.

“You look sooo absolutely beautiful Miss xx,” another person shared.

“You’re looking very pretty,” remarked a third fan, adding numerous love heart emoji.

“You are one of the most beautiful of women,” a fourth admirer commented.

Impressing her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Burke. As seen in a separate Instagram upload from March, which can you view here, the “All Night Long” hitmaker wowed in a long-sleeved leopard-print bodysuit. She rocked black fishnet tights underneath and sported thigh-high boots of the same color. Burke opted for long dark straight hair that fell down to her waist and no visible accessories. She was captured alongside two female dancers and seemed to be having a fun time.