Laura Marie Gets Soaking Wet In A Barely There Black Bikini: Let’s Swim’

Laura Marie left little to the imagination her most recent Instagram share on Monday night. The gorgeous model let it all hang out as she asked her followers to go for a swim in the caption of the post.

In the sexy snap, Laura looked hotter than ever as she wore a barely there black bikini. The skimpy top featured thin straps that showcased her muscled arms and shoulders, as it exposed her massive cleavage and underboob in the process.

The matching bikini bottoms were cut high on her curvy hips and featured a strap that tied around her tiny waist as they put her long, lean legs in the spotlight. Her flat tummy and toned abs were also on full display in the shot. She accessorized the style with a bellybutton ring in her navel.

She stood soaking wet as she waded thigh-deep in a swimming pool for the pic. She had one knee bent as she rested one hand on her knee and the other in her hair. She pushed her hip out and wore a seductive expression on her face. In the background, the sun streamed over the water of the pool and a wooden fence and trees could be seen.

Laura has amassed more than 1.5 million followers on the social media site. Many of those fans flocked to share their appreciation for the post, clicking the like button more than 11,000 likes within the first 16 hours after it was published to her feed. Her admirers also took to the comments section to leave over 160 messages for the model to read during that time.

“So very gorgeous,” one follower declared.

“Omg you! And this suit,” another wrote.

“An angel wearing black,” a third comment read.

“How can you even be real? You’re so stunning and beautiful it is like a dream that you even exist in this life. I love your daily posts please never stop,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model doesn’t seem to have any issues when it comes to putting her curvaceous body in full view for her racy snaps. She’s become known for sporting revealing garments such as sexy bathing suits, daring lingerie, and tiny tops in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Laura recently delighted her followers when she posed in a green and black lace lingerie set complete with a sheer garter belt around her waist. To date, that post has raked in more than 13,000 likes and over 200 comments.