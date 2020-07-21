Abby Dowse Soaks Up The Sun While Wearing A Skimpy Rainbow Monokini

On Tuesday, July 21, Australian model Abby Dowse made the workweek a little more exciting by uploading a suggestive snap for her 2.3 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The picture showed the 30-year-old posing outside in front of a white wall. Golden light bathed Abby’s bronze skin, making her look absolutely radiant. She sat with her legs spread and leaned back, using one of her hands to stabilize herself. The model touched the top of her head and tilted her chin upward. She had a relaxed expression on her face with her eyes closed and lips parted.

Abby flaunted her fantastic figure in a high-cut rainbow monokini from the online retailer Fashion Nova. The skimpy swimsuit left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her audience. Her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and curvaceous hips were put on full display. The Instagram star finished off the sexy look with a delicate silver bracelet worn on her left wrist.

For the photo, the blond bombshell wore her honey-colored hair in a slightly tousled style, giving her even more sex appeal. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted white.

In the caption, the social media sensation seemed to be making reference to her tan skin. Abby, who has partnered with Fashion Nova, also advertised for the brand.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 5,000 likes. Quite a few of her admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“You are the best,” wrote a fan, adding a red heart, heart-eyes, and fire emoji to the comment.

“You’re the hottest woman alive,” added a different devotee.

“Beautiful Abby! Love the bathing suit!” remarked another follower.

“Bronzed and beautiful Abby so much beauty in one picture keep up your good work Abby,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead used a trail of emoji to vocalize their praise for the model.

Abby engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her posts consist of her in risque ensembles. Recently, she uploaded a provocative picture, in which she wore black lace lingerie. That post has been liked over 20,000 times since it was shared.