Helga LoveKaty Shows Off Major Skin In A Black Bikini

Russian model and actress Helga Lovekaty took to her Instagram page on Tuesday and shared a skin-baring snap with her 4 million-plus followers.

In the snapshot, Helga could be seen rocking a very revealing black bikini top that allowed her to show off plenty of cleavage. The ensemble featured leopard-print straps, triangular cups, a plunging neckline, and leopard-print lining underneath the cup.

Although it was an up-close image so the camera focused on her upper body, it looked like she teamed the bikini top with leopard-print bottoms.

Helga wore her raven-colored tresses down, letting her locks fall over her shoulder and back. She opted for minimal makeup in keeping with the daytime, outdoor photoshoot. In terms of jewelry, the hottie chose a stylish, metallic gold necklace that drew attention toward her flawless décolletage.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Bali, Indonesia. To pose, Helga stood against the background of some plants. She held the leaf of a plant in her hands, lifted her chin, flashed a small smile, and looked away from the camera.

In the caption, Helga wrote about her experience of sunbathing and how happy she feels to get a suntan. She, however, also stated that even though the experience brings her pleasure, too much of it can be dangerous for skin. The hottie suggested her fans to find a sweet spot so that they don’t overdo it and enjoy the benefits of tanning.

Within five hours of going live, the snapshot amassed about 60,000 likes. In addition to that, several of Helga’s fans flocked to the comments section and posted 450-plus messages to praise her amazing figure and beautiful facial features. Many users also agreed with the caption and thanked her for sharing an important message.

“How are you soo beautiful? You are absolutely gorgeous! Btw, you must really come to Srilanka, we have damn good beaches!” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“I can look at your unique beauty for a lifetime without getting bored, You’re a superb woman!” another user chimed in.

“You have the best body ever! I love you so much,” a third admirer remarked.

“Thank you for your gorgeous photo [heart-eyed emoji] You are a real goddess, Helga!” a fourth follower wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “best of the best,” “perfect,” and “marry me,” to express their adoration for the model.

Helga often wows her legions of followers with her steamy photographs. On July 9, she shared a pic in which she could be seen rocking a black bra that she teamed with a pair of camo leggings.