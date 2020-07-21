Belle Lucia Flaunts Tanned Body In White Bikini

Belle Lucia enticed her 1.4 million followers when she posted a sultry update on her Instagram account today. The half-German, half-Portuguese model rocked a sexy bikini that showed off her tanned skin and enviable figure.

Belle rocked a white two-piece swimsuit that was made of thick, ribbed fabric. The top boasted tiny padded cups that barely contained her shapely breasts. Her ample cleavage looked evident, thanks to the plunging neckline and the garment’s push-up feature. The straps that provided support for her bust clung to her shoulders, accentuating her lean arms.

The bikini bottoms, on the other hand, had a simple design. The piece looked like it fit her perfectly with a low-cut waistband that exposed plenty of skin, particularly around her midsection. Some fans expressed their admiration over her washboard abs in the comments. The light-colored set made her flawlessly bronzed skin pop.

In the saucy snap, Belle stood against a white wall, dressed in her skimpy attire. She posed by popping her right hip to the side, which made her hourglass frame look prominent. She placed her left thigh over the other as she raised her right hand near her face. The influencer faced the camera and gave a sultry gaze. She was seen holding a product from Self Made Tanning.

Belle left her blond hair loose, parted to the side, and styled in loose waves. The hairstyle perfectly framed her face. She accessorized with a gold necklace and nothing else. In the caption, Belle mentioned she’s not the sun’s biggest fan. She also wrote about how she acquired her tan without the sunshine.

At the time of this writing, the newest post has racked up more than 26,300 likes and over 170 comments. Many of her social media followers took to the comments section t0 write compliments on her beauty and body. A lot told her she looked hot, while a few others gushed over the color of her eyes. Some admirers struggled with words but still wanted to express their admiration for the model. Instead, they chimed in using emoji.

“You look amazing! I wish I could get my self-tanner that even. I also love your bikini in this photo. Then again, your body type looks good in most swimwear,” one of her fans commented.

“Do you even have a baby?! You look amazing!!” gushed another admirer, adding a trail of emoji at the end of the comment.

“You are perfection! My jaw dropped to the floor!” echoed a third social media user.

“What on earth is your diet and fitness routine? You just had a baby and already back to having an incredible figure,” a fourth follower wrote.