Millie Bobby Brown Rocks Double Denim Outfit On Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown wowed her 34.2 million Instagram followers with a stylish double denim outfit. The teen flaunted her all-blue outfit, with a pop of color on her deep red pointed glasses, and a fluffy black and white shoulder bag. She added a casual navy vest underneath her denim jacket, which is the same shade as her high-waisted jeans. Millie’s look is completed with a deep blue hat, and minimal jewelry. Her shoulder-length brown hair is styled straight underneath the cute cap. She wore a short gold chain, and two rings on her right hand. The look is simple, but the bold statement combo speaks for itself without the need for her to add color or many accessories.

She posed in front of a black railing with her right hand on her hip, and the other rested slightly out of frame. Lush green trees take up most of the background, with a red brick wall sitting on the right side of the picture. Cute string fairy lights can be spotted wrapped around the trees. In the right corner, the edge of a swimming pool can be spotted. Her small bag hung casually on her forearm.

Millie added some star effects to the double denim snap for an extra wow factor. She edited a star onto her nose and scattered the rest around her outfit and in the background of the image. To enhance the vintage vibes of the look, which frequently comes in and out of fashion, the image is grainy. Millie appears to like using stars and grainy filters on Instagram, as she used similar effects on her latest selfie from two days ago.

In the caption, Millie gave a shout out to her friend, Ava, for taking the picture.

Fans of the British actress, who is best known for her role as Eleven on Stranger Things, were quick to shower the ensemble with praise. Millie quickly amassed over 1 million double taps on the image and more than 2o thousand comments.

“Ladies and gentlemen, Miss Millie Bobby Brown looking AMAZING once again!!”, one fan gushed in the comments on Instagram.

“You look wonderful today,” a second penned to the Stranger Things star.

“Blue is your color,” someone else noted, including a blue heart emoji.

“Gorgeous,” a final fan simply stated.

In March, fans of the Netflix show were excited to see the cast reunite for a Season 4 table read, as reported by The Inquisitr.