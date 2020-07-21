Andreane Chamberland Gets Steamy While Wearing A White Lingerie Set Underneath A Tracksuit

Andreane Chamberland returned to her Instagram account on Tuesday afternoon to share another racy pic with her adoring fans. The model showed some skin, as well as her sporty style, while getting steamy for the camera.

In the sexy snap, Andreane looked like a blond bombshell as she wore a tiny white lingerie set. The bra fit tightly around her chest and featured a scooped neckline that exposed her abundant cleavage. The matching panties wrapped snugly around her tiny waist and curvy hips. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also in the spotlight for the post.

She teamed the lingerie with a caramel-colored Adidas tracksuit. The jacket featured long sleeves and fell over her shoulders. She left the garment unzipped in order to flaunt her figure. The matching pants included stripes down the side to match the top. She accessorized the style with rings on her fingers and a chain and pendant around her neck.

She posed in front of a bed made up with white linens. She had her hip pushed out and one hand resting at her side. The other hand hooked into the waistline of her pants to tug it away from her body. In the background of the shot, a white dream catcher, string lights, and a pile of clothes could be seen.

Andreane’s 531,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their approval for the post. The photo garnered more than 6,800 likes within the first five hours after it was shared to her account. Fans also hit up the comments section to leave over 280 remarks on the pic during that time.

“Unbelievable absolutely gorgeous,” one follower wrote.

“Hello you are so beautyfull [sic],” another stated.

“Casual and sexy,” a third social media user gushed.

“Am I looking at an angel? You have a light around you that could light even the darkest of nights. Love this photo so much. You’re truly stunning in every single way my love,” a fourth comment read.

The model appears to have no qualms when it comes to showing off her incredible curves in skimpy outfits online. She’s been known to sport revealing bathing suits, scanty lingerie, and tiny tops on a regular basis.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Andreane recently thrilled her followers just last week when she posed in a sexy pink buckled bikini. That upload also proved to be a popular one among her admirers. To date, it’s racked up more than 9,900 likes and over 490 comments.