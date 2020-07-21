Joe Biden: Donald Trump Has ‘Quit On This Country’

During a speech on Tuesday, the Democratic Party’s presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden said that President Donald Trump has “quit on this country,” The Hill reported.

“This man simply does not understand. He can’t deal with our economic crisis without serving, saving and solving the public health crisis,” Biden said, referring to the coronavirus pandemic.

“For all his bluster about his expertise on the economy, he’s unable to explain how he’ll actually help working families hit the hardest,” he argued.

“You know, he’s quit on you, and he’s quit on this country, but this election is not just about him. It’s about us. It’s about you. It’s about what we’ll do, what a president’s supposed to do.”

Biden made the remarks in Delaware, while outlining his “Build Back Better” plan for economic recovery.

As stated on joebiden.com, the proposal is centered on helping working families amid the coronavirus pandemic.

If elected in November, Biden would immediately tackle the public health crisis caused by COVID-19, while providing financial relief for workers and small businesses.

He would also extend unemployment insurance and invest in housing and public infrastructure. According to the website, Biden would pay for his plan by rolling back corporate tax cuts implemented by Trump.

The Democrat’s plan calls for a mobilization of American manufacturing and additional financial aid for state and local governments.

The proposals outlined by Biden strike a populist tone, calling for robust government intervention in the economy.

Biden has previously called for similar measures. When he first outlined his ideas earlier this month, Republican strategist Steve Bannon — who worked on Trump’s campaign four years ago — said that Democrats are trying to “steal” Trump’s 2016 platform with their new messaging.

As The Hill noted, Biden’s latest attacks on Trump echoed what he told MSNBC on Monday. During an interview with anchor Joy Reid, he accused the commander-in-chief of raising the “white flag” as the nation grapples to deal with the devastating coronavirus pandemic.

Biden is favored to win in November, polling suggests. According to the latest CNBC/Change Research poll, Trump is trailing him in the key battleground states of Arizona, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Florida.

In all six states, a plurality of respondents disapproved of the president’s performance in the White House.

In addition, the Democrat seems to have expanded his nationwide lead. In the most recent Quinnipiac University survey, he polled 15 percentage points ahead of Trump, who appears to be losing ground among Republican and independent voters.