Tahlia Hall Lets It All Hang Out In A Revealing Blue Thong Bikini

Tahlia Hall let it all hang out in her most recent Instagram post on Tuesday. The gorgeous model showed off some skin while serving up a sexy look for the camera.

In the racy pic, Tahlia looked like a total smokeshow as she sported a skimpy printed bathing suit with blue and pink colors. The top fastened around her neck and behind her back as it clung tightly to her ample bust. It also flaunted her muscular arms and shoulders.

The matching thong bikini bottoms wrapped around her petite waist and were cut high on her curvy hips. The garment also spotlighted her round booty and long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and impressive abs were also in full view. She accessorized the style with a bracelet on her wrist.

She posed by a concrete wall. She turned her body to the side and arched her back as she pushed her booty out. She had one knee bent and rested her hands on in front of her. She soaked up some sun as she looked over her shoulder with a seductive expression on her face.

Tahlia wore her long, blond hair parted to the side. She styled the golden locks in loose strands that were pushed over her shoulder and lightly grazed her neck.

The model currently boasts more than 527,000 followers on the social media platform. Many of those fans wasted no time showing their love for the post, clicking the like button more than 20,000 times within the first 11 hours after it was published to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 360 remarks on the snap during that time.

“Gorgeous pic of you,” one follower stated.

“Very graceful sexy wonderful beauty,” declared another.

“The most beautiful woman on my feed,” a third comment read.

“You are the most wonderful beauty in the world. Your hair, eyes, lips, skin, everything about you is purely magical and stunning. Love you lots,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model has become known for flaunting her gym-honed physique in sexy outfits for her online pics. She’s often seen sporting skimpy bathing suits, tiny lingerie, and revealing tops in her posts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Tahlia recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she snapped a selfie while she wore a tiny black crop top and matching booty shorts. That upload also proved to be a popular one. To date, it’s reeled in more than 36,000 likes and over 640 comments.