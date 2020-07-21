Demi Rose Bares Her Booty In A Sheer Black Dress: ‘Everything She Does Is Magic’

Demi Rose went full bombshell in a racy little ensemble for her most recent Instagram upload. The curvaceous model flashed her figure while telling her fans in the caption that everything she does is magic.

In the sexy snaps, Demi looked smoking hot as she rocked a see-through black dress. The sheer garment featured long sleeves and gave fans a small peek at her toned arms and ample bust.

The dress wrapped tightly around her tiny waist and curvy hips and exposed her round booty and long, lean legs in the process.

She put on a cheeky display as she rocked a black thong underneath of the outfit and allowed her assets to spill out of the bottom. She accessorized the style with a pair of gold hoop earrings and rings on her fingers.

In the first photo, Demi posed with her backside towards the camera. She placed her hands on her legs in front of her and arched her back as she looked over her shoulder with piercing stare.

The second shot was similar, but featured her with one hand in her hair and her head tilted towards the sky as she soaked up some sun with her eyes closed. In the background, a large rock formation and a bright blue sky could be seen. Demi geotagged her location as Ibiza, Spain.

She wore her long, dark hair pushed back behind her head. She styled the locks in loose curls that fell down her back.

Demi’s over 14.2 million followers went wild for the post, clicking the like button more than 75,000 times with in the first 20 minutes after it went live on the platform. Fans also flocked to the comments section to leave over 650 messages during that time.

“OMG you are gorgeous girl,” one follower gushed.

“Yes and that but is purely magical,” declared another.

“You yourself are a Magical wand,” a third social media user wrote.

“Hope you achieve your goals this year and wish you all the best in your life,” a fourth comment read.

The model’s admirers have become accustomed to seeing her showcase her curves in racy outfits such as tiny bathing suits, scanty lingerie, and skimpy dresses in her online snaps.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Demi recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she posed in a tiny white dress that clung tightly to her hourglass figure. To date, that upload has racked up more than 394,000 likes and over 2,900 comments.