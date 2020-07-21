Christina Aguilera Poses With 12-Year-Old Son In Cowboy Hat & Tied-Up Top

Christina Aguilera took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new photos of herself with her 12-year-old son Max Bratman. The powerhouse vocalist shares content of her kids from time to time via the social media platform and didn’t disappoint with her most recent upload.

Aguilera stunned in a short-sleeved white T-shirt that featured gray text across the front. The “Ain’t No Other Man” hitmaker tied the bottom of the garment up in a knot and displayed a hint of her midriff. She completed the outfit with high-waisted black leggings and sneakers while sporting a cream-colored cowboy hat. Aguilera accessorized with aviator sunglasses and styled her blond locks in a ponytail.

Bratman also rocked a cowboy hat in brown paired with a short-sleeved black-and-white striped top. He paired the ensemble with black Nike shorts that featured the brand’s iconic Swoosh logo and sneakers.

Aguilera treated followers to two images within one post.

In the first shot, the duo was captured fairly close-up by the door of an Airstream. Aguilera raised one hand to her hat while Bratman held a beverage. They both looked directly at the camera lens with a smile and were seemingly in a sunny location.

In the next slide, she and her son were snapped from head-to-toe further back. Aguilera and Bratman appeared to be enjoying some time away during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and were both owning a country-inspired headpiece for the occasion.

For her caption, the Burlesque actress expressed that the pair had “escaped into nature” for a vacation but didn’t specify where.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 98,000 likes and over 900 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6.8 million followers.

“YOU ARE PERFECT, I love u,” one user wrote.

“I love you. You are my favorite,” another person shared.

“Queen, you look stunning,” remarked a third, adding the love heart emoji.

“I’m living for this. Christina can do no wrong. This look is everything lol,” a fourth admirer commented.

Impressing her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Aguilera. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “Genie in a Bottle” chart-topper wowed in a fluffy white bathrobe, which she left to hang off her shoulders. Underneath, she went topless and displayed her decolletage. Aguilera didn’t accessorize with any necklaces but applied a coat of pink lipstick. She scraped her blond hair off her face and styled it in a bun. The 39-year-old posed in front of a stunning backdrop of green trees and a clear blue sky while showcasing her striking facial features in a two-photo upload.