Valeria Orsini Shows Off Cleavage And Curves In Skimpy Colorful Bikini

Internet sensation Valeria Orsini stunned thousands of fans on social media after she shared some new content of herself on Tuesday, July 21. She posted the sexy snapshot for her 4.3 million followers on Instagram and it quickly caught the attention of thousands within minutes.

The 30-year-old, who is of Italian, Colombian, and Puerto Rican descent, was photographed indoors for the image. Valeria took center stage as she posed directly in front of the camera while sitting down with her hands on her hips. She further emitted a sexy vibe as she pouted, pushed her chest forward, and directed her gaze straight toward the camera’s lens.

Valeria’s long blond hair — which featured highlights and dark roots — was parted to the left and looked to be styled in loose waves as it cascaded down her back and over her left shoulder.

However, it was her killer curves that stood out most in the post, as she showcased her curvy figure in a skimpy bikini.

The swimsuit top featured two thin straps that tied around Valeria’s neck and back. The bra was white, peach, and pink, and was very tight on the model, highlighting her assets. The top’s triangular cups further struggled to contain her assets, displaying a great deal of cleavage

Valeria paired the top with a pair of matching bikini bottoms that also did not leave much to the imagination. The bottoms were designed with a high-rise, skimpy cut that especially showcased her curvy hips, slim core, and derriere

Valeria revealed in the post’s geotag that was she photographed in Miami, Florida, likely inside of her residence.

In the caption, she shared a lengthy statement with fans that mocked those who called her a “conspiracy theorist” for discussing serious issues.

The eye-catching image was met with a large amount of support and approval from fans, accumulating more than 10,000 likes within just one hour after going live. More than 300 followers also took to the comments section to shower Valeria with compliments on her body, good looks, and bathing suit.

“My day just got 1,000 percent better,” one user wrote.

“Beautiful babe, oh my God,” added a second fan.

“Looking so gorgeous,” a third admired proclaimed.

“Hot, beautiful, and gorgeous,” a fourth individual chimed in.

Valeria has shared a number of daring looks to her social media account, especially this past week. Just on July 18, she sent fans into a frenzy after wearing a revealing workout ensemble that showed off her figure once again, per The Inquisitr. That post has received more than 20,000 likes to date.