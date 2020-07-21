Christie Brinkley Shares Stunning Photos After She Gives Daughter Alexa Ray Joel A Quarantine Haircut

The supermodel showed off her styling skills as she created a gorgeous new cut for her daughter.

Christie Brinkley shared photos of a gorgeous at-home haircut she gave to her eldest daughter, Alexa Ray Joel.

Days after showing off her own shorter ‘do, the modeling legend, 66, took scissors to her 34-year-old daughter’s locks for a salon-worthy cut.

In a series of photos to her Instagram page, Christie shared “before” and “after” pics of the styling session, which presumably took place at her Hamptons home. In the first photo, Alexa was pictured from behind. The singer-songwriter wore a leopard printed wrap skirt as she sat in front of a mirror at a massive marble-topped vanity. Alexa’s brown hair was so long that it went past her waist before her famous mom made magic with it.

Several “after” photos showed a bouncy, layered cut that went just past Alexa’s shoulders after her mom chopped off at least six to eight inches of her shiny locks. The brunette beauty’s fiance, restaurateur Ryan Gleason, was also standing by in one of the shots and he was all smiles as he gave his approval of his longtime love’s new style.

In the caption to the slideshow, Christie revealed that her daughter asked her to cut her hair because she was ready for a change from her longtime look. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum said Alexa wanted “sass with class.” Mission was definitely accomplished based on how pleased Alexa looked by the results of her homestyle haircut.

Fans of the fashionable family definitely agreed. In comments to the post, fans and famous friends including fellow supermodels Beverly Johnson and Nina Agdal reacted to Christie’s haircutting skills.

“Wow Christie! you’ve def picked up some tricks!” wrote hairstylist David Lopez.

“Mom did an amazing job!” a second commenter chimed in. “She can add hair stylist to her already 5-page resume!”

“Is there anything you can’t do????” another fan asked Christie.

Alexa’s younger sister, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, also reacted to her classy new look.

“This haircut makes me wanna sing grown woman by Beyonce,” the Dancing With the Stars alum wrote.

It’s no surprise that with over 40 minutes in the beauty business, Christie has picked up a trick or two when it comes to haircare. The model has worked with a long list of celebrity hairdressers including Mitch Perry, Peter Savic, ’70s icon Garren, and many more.

There’s no word on where Christie learned her way around a pair of salon scissors, but it appears she was paying attention to someone’s tricks along the way.