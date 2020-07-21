Production On ‘The Real Housewives Of New Jersey’ Season 11 Will Reportedly Resume This Week

The ladies are expected to begin filming in days.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast will reportedly continue filming their upcoming 11th season this week in their home state after previously being shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On July 21, the RHONJ Obsessed fan page on Instagram told its fans and followers that the ladies of the show, who include Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin, and Jacqueline Laurita, are expected to resume production on the new episodes and that they may be joined for Season 11 by a new cast member following the January exit of series “friend” Danielle Staub.

Although Bravo hasn’t yet made an announcement in regard to the start date for production, cast member Margaret seemed to suggest that her show’s fan page was correct when she offered their claim a “like.”

Along with the fan site’s post, a number of screenshots taken during The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 9 were shared and in the comments section of their post, they confirmed that they believed the cast was allowed to begin filming in the area, despite a number of spikes in COVID-19 cases around the country which has resulted in a number of other shows being shut own.

Although not much information is known in regard to when the 11th season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey will begin airing, the RHONJ Obsessed account told one fan that the episodes would likely begin airing on Bravo at some point in early 2021.

As fans of the Bravo reality series may have noticed, the cast of the series first begin shooting new episodes for the show in March of this year. However, just a short while into production, the ladies and their production team were forced to shut down as a number of rules and regulations were put into place to ensure the safety of those in the area.

Margaret Josephs and Melissa Gorga pose with Margaret’s mom, Marge Sr., at the Grand Opening Of Inside Beauty By Kassir Plastic Surgery. Dave Kotinsky / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Melissa sparked rumors claiming cameras had already started rolling on the 11th season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey earlier this month when she shared a series of photos taken at the Jersey Shore waterfront home she shares with her husband, Joe Gorga, on Instagram, and said in the caption that she would be seeing her fans “soon.”

“I’m not playing this time- see you soon,” Melissa wrote in the caption, adding a winking emoji and the hash tag for The Real Housewives of New Jersey.