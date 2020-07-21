Lyna Perez Leaves Almost Nothing To The Imagination In Extremely Skimpy Bikini

Internet sensation Lyna Perez stunned fans around the world with a smoking-hot new photo of herself on social media on Tuesday, July 21. The bombshell shared the post with her 5.3 million followers on her Instagram account, and it quickly became a hit shortly after being posted.

The 27-year-old model was photographed outdoors for the image, as plants and trees filled the background behind her. Lyna stole the show as she situated herself directly in front of the camera, posing as she sat down with one arm across her chest. She further exuded a sultry vibe, pouting with her mouth open as she stared away from the camera’s lens.

Her long brunette hair, which featured blond highlights, was parted in the middle and styled slightly wavy as it cascaded down her back and around her shoulders.

It was her killer curves, however, that took center stage in the photo, as she showcased them with a very-revealing bikini.

She opted for a black bikini top that tied around her neck and back. The swimsuit garment left barely anything to the imagination as it tightly hugged her figure, highlighting her busty chest. The top’s cup also struggled to contain her assets, exposing a great deal of cleavage and underboob.

She paired the top with a matching pair of bikini bottoms that were equally as revealing as they were designed with a classic Brazilian-style thong cut. Particularly on display was the model’s curvy hips and pert derriere. The briefs further featured a high-waisted design that drew eyes towards her tiny midriff.

Lyna did not reveal exactly where she was photographed for the post, opting to leave her location a mystery to fans.

In the caption, she simply announced a giveaway for her fans, likely to provide fans with access to her premium content.

The sizzling snapshot was received with a large amount of support and enthusiasm from followers, garnering more than 26,000 likes in just 28 minutes after going live. An additional 1,000 followers also took to the comments section to compliment her on her body, good looks, and swimsuit.

“Love the way you look, your hair, smile, and body,” one social media user commented.

“Precious and so pretty,” a second fan added.

“You are the most stunning girl in the world,” a third admirer chimed in.

“You are so beautiful,” a fourth individual proclaimed.

Lyna has taken to social media to serve up a number of daring looks, especially this past week. Just on July 17, she left fans breathless once more after rocking another revealing black bikini, per The Inquisitr. That post amassed more than 106,000 likes.