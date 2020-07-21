Rita Ora Opts To Go Braless Under Black Top In New Instagram Update About Social Distancing & Work

Rita Ora opted to go braless under a unique top while sitting beside a huge stuffed bear in a new Instagram update that featured three images that grabbed her followers’ attention.

In the pictures, the singer sat on a brown leather couch, holding a water bottle next to a giant teddy bear with a red bowtie around its next. She wore an interesting black top that showed off an expanse of her flat stomach and chest. It appeared to be connected by a piece of metal that ruched the fabric on each side, protecting her modesty. However, due to the open nature of the garment’s front, it did not appear as if Rita wore a regular bra underneath. She paired the shirt with oversized dark pants that she cuffed at the bottom and black sneakers with dark socks. She also wore a dark coat, which she left open too.

Around her neck, the “Girls” singer had a thick black choker, and it wasn’t clear if it was part of her shirt or an additional accessory. Rita also wore several other accessories, including medium hoop earrings, several different length necklaces, a chain strap around her shoulder connected to a small handbag, rings on her fingers, and oversized dark sunglasses. Her highlighted hair was pulled back in a half ponytail with pieces sticking up, and the rest of the lengths fell down her back. Her fingernails had a pop of color with a bright green manicure.

Each of the three photos appeared to show Rita dealing with trying to keep the large toy socially distanced from her while she worked — clearly all in good fun. She even reached out to push the stuffed animal in one shot, and her blue mask laid in her lap along with some other papers. At least 171,000 Instagrammers showed their appreciation of the post by hitting the “like” button. More than 1,300 also left a comment for Rita.

“Oh, your top is ripped Rit, mum (I) can sew it for you,” replied her mom, which elicited several fan responses.

“I can’t wait to see you again on stage. Love you. I miss you so much,” a fan declared, including a red heart emoji.

“You are beautiful. Can’t wait to see that you’ve been working on” gushed another devotee along with a purple heart.

“You look very beautiful, Rita Ora. I wish I was the teddy. Lucky bear. Does he have a name,” a third follower wondered.