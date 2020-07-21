‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Video: Injured Sally Hospitalized, Ridge & Shauna Married & Thomas Returns

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers preview video shows several stunning revelations. Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) won’t be the only one hospitalized as Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) suffers a fall. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) makes a shocking discovery about his marital status, and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) is devastated by the accident. In the meantime, sparks fly between Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) and Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor), and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) is back.

Sally Injured In A Fall

By the end of the week, Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) knows the truth, per The Inquisitr. He finally sees Flo Fulton’s (Katrina Bowden) text message and realizes that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) is not ill.

Wyatt presses Sally for answers and demands to know where his girlfriend is. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that he rescues Flo in Sally’s apartment. But as the redhead tries to get away, someone grabs her and she flies through the air before taking a huge fall.

“I can’t believe this is happening!” Flo says after the redhead is hurt.

“Sally, you ready for visitors?” the nurse asks the redhead.

Sean Smith/Cliff Lipson / CBS

Ridge & Shauna Married

Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) presents Ridge with their marriage certificate, and the dressmaker is definitely not in the mood to celebrate.

“I’m your husband,” a puzzled Ridge says to his wife.

“I am so happy, Ridge,” Shauna confirms the news.

A No-Go For Bridge

Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) waits for Ridge on their bed, wearing some sexy lingerie.

“Surprise!” she says when he opens the door.

Ridge lets out a long breath and it seems as if he tells Brooke the truth. He and Shauna are married.

Brooke wants the details and cries after he tells her about his time in Vegas.

“Don’t tell me that you don’t remember!” she blasts him.

Gilles Toucas / CBS

Eric Upset

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video also shows an upset Eric Forrester (John McCook) trying to deal with some unknown news.

“That’s not possible,” the Forrester patriarch exclaims.

Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) chimes in, “You should not give up hope on Brooke.”

Cliff Lipson / CBS

Ridge Tells Steffy

Ridge turns to his daughter and shares his marital status with her.

“My marriage to Brooke is over,” he informs her.

A stunned Steffy can only manage a “What?” as she tries to process what her father said.

Sean Smith / CBS

Steffy’s Accident

Steffy tries to clear her head and goes for a joyride on her motorcycle. However, as she speeds down the road a car crosses the intersection and she crashes into it.

“What have we got?” Dr. Finnegan asks the EMT.

“A female involved in a motorcycle TC,” he replies.

Later, the doctor speaks to a groggy Steffy.

“You’re awake, alert; that’s a very good sign,” he assures her.

Rachel Luna / Getty Images

Detective Sanchez Grills Bill

Detective Alex Sanchez (Jeremy Ray Valdez) is the first cop at the hospital and he has a few questions for Bill

“According to the EMTs, you were at the scene when they arrived,” he asks Bill.

A tearful Bill tries to explain what happened.

“It just happened so fast, I couldn’t react,” he chokes out.

Sean Smith/Gilles Toucas / CBS

Sparks For Zoe & Carter

After some light flirting on Monday, Zoe catches Carter in a compromising position. Carter flaunts his shirtless chest and it appears as if Zoe likes what she sees.

Thomas Is Back

The final scene reveaks that Thomas is back. The designer, who now sports a full beard, shows concern for his sister.

He asks someone to take care of his sister.