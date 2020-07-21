Cindy Prado Slays In A Tiny Green Bikini On The Beach

In her latest Instagram share, Cindy Prado stunned her 1.4 million Instagram followers with a massive update in which she showed off her curves in a tiny green bikini. Cindy shared snaps taken from all angles and perspectives and looked stunning in the sexy swimwear.

The photos were taken outside in Miami Beach, Florida, as the geotag indicated. Cindy strutted down a stretch of pristine sand barefoot in a green two-piece from the brand White Fox. She tagged the brand in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the update, in case her followers were interested in picking up their own set.

The swimsuit had a simple silhouette that accentuated her toned figure to perfection. Triangular cups highlighted her ample assets, showing off just a hint of cleavage, and thin straps stretched around her neck, back and across her chest. The bottoms dipped low in the front, exposing her toned stomach, and the sides stretched high over her hips to elongate her legs.

Cindy’s long locks tumbled down her chest in tousled waves, and she had a big smile on her face in the first snap. She carried a tote bag tossed over her shoulder as she made her way down the beach.

The second snap was taken from a closer perspective, and showed off a few more of the details of Cindy’s look. The bikini itself had a ribbed texture, and the pale green hue looked gorgeous against her bronzed skin. She also added a few accessories, including a pair of chunky hoop earrings and several delicate necklaces.

Cindy shared several additional snaps that showed off her incredible figure, and mentioned in the caption of the post that she enjoyed being at the beach. Her fans absolutely loved the casual snaps, and the post racked up over 13,100 likes within one hour of going live. It also received 232 comments from her eager audience.

“So stunning,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji and flame emoji.

“Loving that color on you,” another follower remarked.

“Slaying sexy mesmerizing gorgeous stunning angel,” another fan added, showering Cindy with compliments followed by a string of flame emoji.

“I need this tan in my life,” a fourth follower commented.

Cindy loves to show off her fit figure in skimpy attire, from swimwear to activewear. Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, she posted a snap in which she rocked a pair of sweatpants and a skimpy sports bra that left little to the imagination. The pictures were taken while she was out for a walk, and she seemed to be wearing the same necklaces as she was in her latest post.