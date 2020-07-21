Russian Model Polina Malinovskaya Gets Wet In The Shower In Racy New Instagram Share

Polina Malinovskaya’s most recent social media share captured the model in a smoking-hot bikini that left little to the imagination. The update was added to her Instagram feed on Tuesday morning, and it’s earned a ton of buzz from her 1.9 million followers.

The snapshot captured Polina posed in the middle of the frame. She stood in the corner of a shower that was surrounded by off-white walls that were drenched in splashes of water. The fixtures in the shower were stainless steel, and the lever jutted out of the wall slightly. A faucet appeared over Polina’s head and water came spilling out, drenching her body in the process. In the caption of the image, Polina did not include any words but instead added a broken heart emoji alongside a paperclip emoji.

In the image, she gazed into the camera with an alluring stare. Polina parted her lips slightly and exposed a glimpse of her top teeth for the camera. The bombshell tugged at the middle of her swimsuit and treated fans to a glimpse of her ample bust and the black tattoo that was in the center of her chest. A tag in the post indicated that the swimsuit was from Ark Swimwear.

The model rocked a skimpy bikini that boasted a leopard-print pattern. It featured tiny, triangular cups that showed off a generous amount of cleavage. Meanwhile, thin strings were worn around her neck, and the cut also allowed her to show off her trim arms and shoulders.

On her lower half, Polina sported a pair of tiny, string bottoms that were tied in bows around her hips. Its low-rise cut showed off her small midsection and waist, and her trim legs were also on display.

The Russian babe added a pop of color to her ensemble by painting her nails a bright yellow color. She kept her accessories to a minimum and sported a small gold ring on her left hand while keeping her collar bare.

It comes as no surprise that the image has been a massive hit with fans. More than 151,000 Instagrammers have double-tapped the post while 700-plus left comments. Most were quick to gush over her body while a few more couldn’t find the right words.

“Absolutely sexy black bikini wonderful body wonderful woman,” one follower commented with a few red heart emoji.

“Omg! You’re so dang beautiful,” a second social media user exclaimed.

“You’re beautiful, but your spirit and your mind is just as beautiful,” a third follower gushed.

“You’re so pretty,” one more chimed in with the addition of a single red heart.