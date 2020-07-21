Stassie Karanikolaou Flaunts Pert Derriere By Squatting In Skintight Mini Dress

On Tuesday, July 21, social media star Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou shared a stunning snap with her 8.6 million Instagram followers.

The photo showed the 23-year-old posing on a paved pathway on a sunny day. A hill, palm trees, and shrubbery can be seen in the background.

Stassie sizzled in a skintight black mini dress that clung to her curvaceous figure. Her toned arms and lean legs were put on display in the revealing garment. She accessorized with sizable gold hoop earrings, a small monogrammed Louis Vuitton purse, and a pair of tan square-toed heels.

The brunette bombshell styled her long locks in loose curls and a deep middle part. She gave her look additional glamour by wearing berry red lipstick. She also sported a chic French manicure and white pedicure.

For the picture, Stassie turned her body slightly away from the photographer and squatted, showing off her pert derriere. She leaned forward, rested her elbows on her knees, and crossed her hands. The YouTuber looked over her shoulder to gaze directly at the camera with a serious expression on her face.

The Instagram star left a lipstick mark emoji in the comments section, seemingly in reference to her bold red lips.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 300,000 likes. Many of her admirers also flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“I love your hair like this,” wrote one fan, adding a heart-eyes emoji to the comment.

“You’re probably the only one who don’t gotta try to be cute,” added a different devotee.

Quite a few commenters also proceeded to state that they thought Stassie bears a strong resemblance to her best friend, Kylie Jenner.

“I thought this was Kylie at first,” said a follower.

“[W]hen you don’t know if it’s [S]tassie or Kylie #stylie,” chimed in another Instagram user.

The digital influencer is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. Recently, she uploaded suggestive snaps, in which she posed in a hot tub without wearing any clothing. While Stassie had pressed her upper body against the side of the tub, fans were still able to get a full view of her round bottom. That provocative post has been liked over 1.3 million times since it was shared.