Brandi Glanville Teases Upcoming Appearance On The ‘RHOBH’ Reunion

Brandi Glanville is preparing for an appearance with Andy Cohen.

Brandi Glanville is going to be appearing in a one-on-one special with Andy Cohen that will ultimately air as part of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 reunion special and on Instagram on Tuesday, July 21, Brandi teased the upcoming moment to her fans and followers.

Along with a meme of herself filming a confessional scene years ago with a caption about getting drunk and not knowing what is going on, Brandi said that she was feeling nervous about the way in which she would be addressing her drama with the women.

“When you haven’t seen some of the women in years and you’re nervous AF,” she wrote in the caption of her post.

Although Brandi seemed to mention the idea that she would be reuniting with the other women, that doesn’t appear to be the case. Instead, she’s expected to film a solo interview with host Andy from her home in Los Angeles as he remains in The Hamptons at his vacation home.

After Brandi shared her telling post about the potential state she will be in when it comes time for her chat with Andy, she received a number of comments from her fans and followers, some of whom suggested she partake in a “few drinks” to calm her nerves and others who encouraged her to stay sober.

“Fake it until you make it. Just don’t get sloppy,” one person advised.

“Nooo stay sane and see how good life can get,” said another.

A couple of other fans of Brandi’s sent her messages applauding her for being a total “queen” on the show and claimed she is the best thing that’s ever happened to the Bravo reality series.

During the 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Brandi was caught in the midst of drama with the cast after allegedly suggesting that she had hooked up with Denise Richards behind the back of Denise’s husband, Aaron Phypers, which Denise denied.

Brandi Glanville attends WE tv Celebrates the 100th Episode of the ‘Marriage Boot Camp.’ Randy Shropshire / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Brandi first shared details regarding her upcoming one-on-one interview with Andy on her podcast, Brandi Glanville Unfiltered, days ago, just a short time after the rest of the cast filmed their virtual reunion.

“We honestly came to a mutual decision that instead of going to the reunion as I was set to do, I would sit down separately with Andy [Cohen] and do more of a one on one,” she explained. “I don’t cancel. I don’t run away… I’m just not a coward. I am happy to like get in there and fight.”