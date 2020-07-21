Belle Lucia Flaunts Fabulous Figure In Pink Lace Lingerie

Belle Lucia teased her Instagram fans with a smoking-hot update on July 20. In the most recent share, the Australian model showcased her incredibly toned physique in a scandalous bra-and-panty combo from Lounge Underwear.

Belle wore an ultra-revealing pink bra-and-panties combo that flaunted her insanely fit figure and ample assets. The bra featured classic balconette cups made of sheer fabric with intricate lace detailing. It had satin straps and a deep neckline that displayed a generous amount of her décolletage. The underwire structure pushed her breasts up, which made her cleavage look prominent. The see-through cups showed a hint of her buxom curves from underneath the piece, but she blurred out the area so as not to expose her nipples.

She sported matching undies that were also made of the same sheer, lacy material as the top. The satin waistband clung to her slim waist, highlighting Belle’s slender hips. Her chiseled abs and taut stomach were also on display. The Lounge logo was printed on the lower part of the panty.

Belle was snapped indoors in her scanty intimates, seemingly inside her home. She posed in front of the camera with her right hip popped to the side and legs apart. She placed her right hand at the sides while her other hand was placed on her hip. The influencer gazed into the camera lens with a serious expression on her face.

The photoshoot session appeared to have taken place during the daytime as sunlight seemed to illuminate the whole room, making it conducive for indoor photography.

Belle wore her highlighted blond hair in a center part and styled in soft, wavy curls. She let its long strands hung over her shoulders, grazing her bust. She had a few accessories on, such as a gold necklace and a ring.

In the caption, Belle wrote something about herself. She also hinted about being a “wife.” She gave credit to Lounge Underwear by tagging the brand in the picture.

As of this writing, the new upload garnered more than 56,300 likes and upward of 380 comments. A lot of her online admirers dropped compliments about her sexy body. Countless other fans were left speechless, opting instead to use a trail emoji to express their thoughts.

“That’s a workout body, and you say you never workout. You don’t get abs like that by just walking,” one of her followers wrote.

“Hottest woman ever. I am a huge fan,” another admirer gushed.

“You are the most beautiful human being I have ever seen. Your fiancee is a lucky guy,” a third social media fan commented.