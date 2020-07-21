‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Jax Taylor & Scheana Shay Will Reportedly Return To Show If There’s A Season 9

The reality stars hope to return to the SUR-based series if it gets picked up by Bravo.

Jax Taylor and Scheana Shay both plan to return to Vanderpump Rules – if there’s another season.

One month after a racism scandal rocked the Bravo reality show, an insider said Jax will definitely be back for Season 9 despite calls for him to be fired alongside fellow veteran cast members Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute and newcomers Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni.

While onetime Vanderpump Rules personality Faith Stowers — the former SUR employee whose accusations resulted in Stassi and Kristen’s firings — said she heard that Jax had said some “crazy” things that were racial, it does not appear that the popular Vanderpump Rules bartender will be fired from his longrunning post on the hit reality show. Jax has not responded to Faith’s comments.

“Jax definitely plans to return to Vanderpump Rules once filming starts back up again,” an insider told Us Weekly.

Tommy Garcia / Bravo

In addition to Jax, fellow original cast member Scheana also expects to be back to work on Vanderpump Rules despite her upcoming move more than 100 miles from her place of employment.

Scheana recently dished that she’s moving to San Diego with her boyfriend Brock Davies. While that’s a far trek to SUR for her waitressing shifts, the Vanderpump Rules veteran clarified that she’ll have two residences once production resumes.

“Y’all just bc I’m moving now, does NOT mean I’m quitting the show. I love my job!!” Scheana wrote on Twitter, which you can see here. “We aren’t filming right now. SUR/LA is closed. I’m wasting so much $ on rent… It just makes sense. Once work opens/picks back up, I will too have an apt in LA!”

But Scheana was quick to make it clear she has no inside information on the status of Vanderpump Rules.

“I am not confirming nor denying anything,” she added in a post seen here. “I know as much as y’all know. And all I know is we aren’t filming or open right now so I have no reason to be paying rent in LA for the time being.”

As of now, the series remains in limbo and there is no word if replacements will be made for the fired Vanderpump Rules stars.

An insider told Us that the current cast members have not heard anything from Bravo regarding a pick-up for Vanderpump Rules. In normal circumstances, shooting for Season 9 would take place this summer, but SUR, Lisa Vanderpump’s West Hollywood eatery that serves as the centerpiece for the series, remains closed amid the Governor of California’s orders.