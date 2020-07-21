Bianca Taylor Does Splits In Barely There Underwear While Showing Off New Neck Tattoo

On Monday, July 20, fitness model Bianca Taylor shared a tantalizing Instagram post, that consisted of two snaps, with her 878,000 followers.

In the first image, the 26-year-old posed on a hardwood floor in an off white-walled room. The post’s geotag indicated that the location of the photoshoot was Los Angeles, California.

She sizzled in a pink velvet lingerie set that featured a halterneck bralette with black lace detailing and matching thong underwear. The revealing ensemble showcased her incredible curves and slender waist, much to the delight of her audience. Her impressive tattoo collection, including a new piece on her neck, was also put on display. The model kept the sexy look simple and accessorized with only her signature hoop nose ring.

For the photo, Bianca faced away from the photographer while she did the splits, flaunting her pert derriere. She leaned forward and used one of her hands to steady herself, as she tugged on her underwear. She looked off into the distance with a serious expression on her face.

The following photo was a close-up shot that focused on Bianca’s neck tattoo that read, “Beg for it say please I wanna see you on your knees – sh,” in black cursive writing.

In the caption, Bianca noted that the words she got tattooed on her neck were from a piece written by poet and yoga instructor, Sarah Hannala. She also credited the California-based tattoo artist, Kareem Masarani, for tattooing her.

Fans were quick to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You blow me away every time love your new ink!” wrote one follower.

“This is down right [sic] gorgeous,” added a different devotee.

“You are ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS,” remarked another admirer, along with a heart-eyes emoji.

“Wow so gorgeous what a body,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, adding a string of fire emoji to the comment.

Bianca engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments. The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 38,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Bianca has showed off her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, a majority of her posts consist of her in revealing ensembles. Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a skimpy bikini and a cropped denim jacket. That picture has been liked over 20,000 times since it was shared.