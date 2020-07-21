Nata Lee Show Off Insane Curves And Derriere In Skimpy Thong

Russian beauty Nata Lee, who is regarded by many as the “World’s Sexiest DJ,” stunned plenty of fans after she shared a sexy new video of herself on Tuesday, July 21. She posted the new content for her 5.3 million followers on Instagram, and it caught the attention of many users just shortly after going live.

The 21-year-old model stunned as she was recorded indoors, seemingly inside of her living room, for the clip. Nata stood directly in front of the camera, posing seductively from her backside. She also emitted a sultry vibe as she propped her backside out.

Her long blond hair did not appear to be styled as it fell around her back and over her shoulders in slight waves. She further tamed her locks as she sported a black hat.

Still, it was her killer curves that easily stood out most in the video, as she flaunted her famous figure with a very skimpy outfit.

Nata rocked a black bra, which featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The sexy undergarment did not leave much to the imagination as it was quite tight on her, drawing attention to her chest and likely exposing a great deal of cleavage, though she did not flash the camera her front.

The DJ teamed the top with an even racier pair of black panties that featured a Brazilian-styled thong cut. That garment particularly showcased her hips and bodacious derriere. Their high-waisted side-straps also accentuated her slim midriff.

She finished the look off with knee-high, black, leather boots that added a touch of grunge to her overall appearance.

The model did not include a geotag for the post, leaving her location a mystery.

Meanwhile, in the caption, she stated she was going to post more content for her fans to make them and herself “happy.” She also revealed that she was recorded by her boyfriend, Alexander Mavrin.

The sizzling snapshot received a great deal of enthusiasm and support from fans, amassing more than 230,000 views and 91,000 likes since going live just one hour ago. An additional 739 followers also took to the comments section to shower Nata with compliments on her figure, looks, and revealing ensemble.

“Always the best content,” one user commented.

“Your body is fantastic,” added a second fan.

“Such a beautiful body,” a third individual chimed in.

“Beautiful and gorgeous,” a fourth admirer asserted.

Nata has posted more than one daring look to her social media accounts, especially as of late. Just on July 10, she wowed fans once more after rocking a black, sheer dress that featured a very plunging neckline, per The Inquisitr. That post has amassed more than 420,000 likes.