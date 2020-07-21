Madison Reed Poses With A Leg Up In Cute Mini Skirt And Crop Top

Madison's floral-print ensemble had a summer vibe.

Madison Grace Reed wowed her 670,000 Instagram followers by modeling a summery ensemble that showed a lot of leg. She also flaunted her trim waist as she got flirty in her matching set.

For her double-photo update, the 24-year-old fashion influencer rocked a white crop top that featured a pale green-and-yellow floral print. The garment had short puff sleeves trimmed with ruffles. The shirt only covered up her bust area, and an elastic hem ensured that it was form-fitting. A wide plunging neckline also put her decolletage on full show.

The tiny blouse boasted a center tie detail with long elastic strings. The thin cords had been tied in a bow. Four similar bows adorned the hem of Madison’s matching mini skirt. They were part of drawstrings that ran up the front and back of the garment, creating a ruched effect. The skirt’s high waist hit at the smallest part of the model’s taut midsection.

Madison tagged the clothing store 12th Tribe to reveal where she got her outfit. She accessorized her look with a gold coin necklace and pair of shades from Reality Eyewear. The sunglasses had clear orange frames and wide temples.

Madison wore her golden blond hair down with a center part. Her tresses were sleek and glossy.

The backdrop of her snapshots was a long hedge of rosebushes covered with dense green leaves and white blossoms. The wall of flowers perfectly complemented her outfit.

In her first photo, Madison posed with one leg lifted up. Her foot wasn’t visible, but it was presumably resting on the low retaining wall beside her. Her stance showcased the profile of her tan, shapely thigh. She was giving the camera a coy, close-lipped smile as she tilted her head down. She had her sunnies pulled down low on her nose, and she was gazing at her photographer over their frames.

In her second snap, Madison’s eyes were hidden behind her eyewear’s dark lenses. A few tendrils of hair also covered her left eye, and the locks were being highlighted by a ray of sunshine. She was playfully tugging on the strings of her top.

Madison’s sister, former Nickelodeon star Victoria Justice, was one of the many fans of her photos.

“Stunner!” she wrote in the comments section of Madison’s Instagram post, adding three black heart emoji.

“Every day is hot with you around Maddy,” read a response to the caption of her post.

“Jesus you’re ethereally gorgeous my heart is melting,” another admirer gushed.

“I am super late but you look like and are a queen no matter what Maddy,” read a fourth message.

Madison’s fans also went wild for the outfit that she rocked on the Fourth of July. She revealed that she felt like a firework in a red corset and gingham bathing suit bottoms.