Georgina Mazzeo Rocks A Sporty Oxblood Ensemble In New Snap

Venezuelan lingerie model Georgina Mazzeo took to her Instagram account on Tuesday and shared a sporty snap with her 2.1 million admirers.

In the photo, the Georgina could be seen rocking an oxblood-colored crop top and leggings that perfectly accentuated her physique. Her crop top consisted of a low-cut neckline, thin straps, and a wide elastic band that drew attention toward her bare midriff. The ensemble also enabled her to show off a glimpse of cleavage. She teamed the top with matching leggings that also boasted a wide waistband. The skintight garment highlighted her perfectly-toned legs and thighs.

Georgina wore her brunette tresses down, swept them to one side, and let her long locks cascade over her shoulder and bosom. In terms of accessories, she opted for a ring and a wristwatch.

The shoot took place outdoors. It looked like she stood at the roadside, atop some grass. To pose, she spread her legs apart, lightly touched her ear, and gazed straight into the camera.

The Latina beauty added a caption in Spanish, and according to a Google translation, she asked her fans if any one of them is ready to sign up for fitness training. The hottie also informed users that her attire was from the online sportswear retailer, Alo Yoga, adding that it is her favorite brand.

Within three hours of going live, the snapshot amassed about 60,000 likes. In addition to that, many of her followers took to the comments section and shared 560 messages to praise her amazing figure and beautiful facial features.

“You are absolutely stunning, Georgina!! I love you so much, babe,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“You look gorgeous no matter what you wear. What a great pic, I wish I could like it twice,” another user chimed in.

“Your eyes make me think of many things, you are super beautiful,” a third follower wrote, adding multiple kiss emoji.

“Is there a time when you don’t look so pretty? You are the best Venezuelan model I have ever seen! Kisses from Albania,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “marry me,” and “perfect,” to express their admiration for the Georgina.

Aside from her followers, several other models and IG influencers also liked and commented on the post to show appreciation and support, including Viviane, Bru Luccas, and Nina Serebrova.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Georgina shared another sporty picture on July 14 in which she was featured rocking a lemon-yellow sports bra and matching leggings. As of the writing of this article, the image has accrued more than 109,000 likes.