Savannah Chrisley Rocks Nike Baseball Cap & Black Yoga Pants In Stunning Selfie With Her ‘Forever Girl’

Savannah Chrisley wowed in the most recent selfie shared on her Instagram feed. The July 21 update featured a special guest appearance by another popular member of the Chrisley clan.

The snapshot captured Savannah posed with her beloved Nanny Faye. The image was snapped at an up-close angle that showed off her stunning beauty. Not much of the scenery around the duo could be seen aside from a small amount of greenery that was at their backs. In the caption of the snapshot, Savannah referred to her grandma as her “forever girl” and included a single red heart emoji alongside her words.

The reality star extended one arm in front of her and placed the other around her grandma. She turned her head slightly to the side and wore a slight smile on her face while Nanny Faye looked into the camera with a partial smile on her face as well. The photo was cropped near Savannah’s thigh, but fans were still treated to a great view of her attire.

On her upper half, she sported a white cropped T-shirt with a crew neckline. The casual outfit boasted a big lightning bolt on Savannah’s chest. She wore a pair of tight yoga pants on her lower half that hugged her trim waist and slender legs. Savannah shielded her eyes from the sun with a black baseball cap that was embroidered with the Nike logo. She also added a pair of silver earrings and lined the bottom of her eyes with bold, black eyeliner.

Nanny Faye went casual for her part as well and rocked a plain, white T-shirt. She wore a trendy, bucket cap on her head and added a few curls in her hair. The grandmother provided another layer of protection from the UV rays with a pair of black aviators. Nanny Faye sported a gold chain necklace around her collar, and the front of it tucked into her shirt.

As of this writing, the image has only been live on Savannah’s page for a little more than an hour, but it’s already garnered over 38,000 likes and 400-plus comments. Several Instagrammers commented on her beauty while a few others chimed in with emoji instead of words.

“Beautiful!! This makes me realize how much I miss my Grandma!!!” one follower commented alongside a series of red heart emoji.

“I love the bond that you and nanny have,” a second social media user complimented.

“Savannah love how your family is so close with nanny Faye. You are the sweetest!” another fan exclaimed.

“Nanny Faye just hope I can be 1/2 a Nanny that she is!!” one more added.