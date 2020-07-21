Madi Teeuws Rocks White Bikini While Sporting Cowboy Boots

Model Madi Teeuws looked to be enjoying warmer temperatures in her latest Instagram snap. The blond beauty shared a series of photos that featured her rocking a bikini while sporting a pair of cowboy boots.

Madi’s post consisted of three pictures that featured her standing on the outside of a building in front of a red door. The sun was shining bright, causing her skin to glisten.

The popular model’s bikini was made from a white textured fabric. The top had a low-cut scoop neckline, and the bottoms were a low-rise style with the sides pulled high on her hips. She also sported a pair of white cowboy boots. She completed her look with a red jersey jacket, which she wore loosely over her shoulders. She accessorized with gold hoop earrings.

All of Madi’s fabulous physique was visible in the first image. She leaned her shoulders against the door and arched her back, flaunting her cleavage and flat abs. She looked relaxed as she posed with one foot against the door. She gazed at the lens with her tousled blond hair covering part of her face.

The second and third images were similar in that they captured Madi from a close angle. Cropped at the middle of her thigh, they gave her fans a good look at her swimsuit as well as her body.

Madi tugged at the side of bottoms in the second photo. Her hair fell across her face as she gave the camera a sultry look with her lips slightly parted. She stood with one hip cocked to the side, showing off the curve of her hips as well as her toned thighs.

The influencer shifted her weight too her other leg in the third photo. Her eyes were closed and her head was tilted back. The pose showed off her hourglass shape. She wore a sultry expression on her face as she seemed to be enjoying the sun on her skin.

Dozens of fans took to the comments section to dole out the compliments.

“you are not only beautiful By the way, you make me feel good,” one admirer commented.

“Beautiful lady with perfect curves,” a second Instagram user chimed in.

“You’re absolutely beautiful as always!” a third follower echoed.

“Oh my god, think you’re hot,” commented a fourth fan.

Madi has an enviable figure, and she does not seem to mind showing it off on social media. Earlier in the month, she thrilled her fans when she shared a video that saw her modeling a black and white marbled bikini.