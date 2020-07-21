Josephine Skriver Shows Off Enviable Figure In Skimpy Bikini

Victoria’s Secret Angel Josephine Skriver sent fans into a frenzy on social media after she posted an eye-catching new video of herself on Monday, July 20. The Danish supermodel shared the post with her 6.2 million followers on Instagram, and it gained popularity shortly after going live.

The 26-year-old bombshell — who is most famously known for walking in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show annually since 2013 — was recorded outdoors while at the beach. Josephine took center stage as she situated herself directly in front of the camera, switching between a number of sexy poses and movements as she laid down on the sand. She exuded even more sultriness in the clip as she sported a sly pout while her eyes averted the camera’s lens.

Josephine’s brunette locks, which featured some blond highlights, did not look to be styled as they cascaded down her back and over her shoulders in loose waves. The locks also appeared to be slightly wet, indicating the model might have taken a dip in the ocean.

Still, it was clearly her killer figure that stood out the most in the clip, as she flaunted her famous physique in a revealing two-piece bathing suit.

Josephine opted for a teal bikini top, which had two thin straps that tied around her neck and back. The top’s body featured a bandeau-styled front that did not leave much to the imagination as it accentuated her chest. The swimsuit garment’s plunging neckline also exposed a great deal of her cleavage and a bit of sideboob.

She paired the top with matching bikini bottoms that also did not provide much coverage as they were designed with a high-rise, skimpy cut. The tiny brief’s particularly showed off Josephine’s hips. Furthermore, their high-waisted side straps drew attention to her flat and chiseled core.

Josephine revealed in the post’s geotag that the photo shoot had taken place in the Dominican Republic. Meanwhile, in the caption, she revealed that her Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Issue photoshoot was coming out soon.

The clip was met with a large amount of support from Josephine’s followers, amassing more than 135,000 likes and 460,000 views after going live Monday. More than 700 fans also took to the comments section to compliment her on her body, looks, and bikini.

“Such perfection,” one user commented.

“You’re the prettiest and hottest girl ever,” a second fan added.

“The most beautiful of them all,” chimed in a third follower.

“So gorgeous, I’m very excited to see everything,” a fourth admirer proclaimed.

Josephine has shared a number of sizzling images and videos of herself on Instagram as of late. Just on July 17, she posted some new content that featured her in revealing lingerie, per The Inquisitr.