Facebook Adds Disclaimer To Donald Trump Post About Mail-In Voting

Facebook added a disclaimer to a post President Donald Trump made on Tuesday in which he suggested that mail-in voting would lead to a “corrupt election,” Reuters reported.

On Tuesday, Trump took to the popular social media platform to address a topic he’s raised frequently in these past few months: that expanded mail-in voting could open up the 2020 election to fraud.

“Mail-In Voting, unless changed by the courts, will lead to the most CORRUPT ELECTION in our Nation’s History! #RIGGEDELECTION,” Trump wrote.

Facebook then added the following disclaimer:

“Get official voting info on how to vote in the 2020 US Election at usa.gov,” and provided a link that users could click.

Clicking the link takes voters to a federal government website that provides information about how to apply for and receive absentee ballots, mail-in ballots, or vote early if their state allows it. The website also notes that several states have expanded voting by mail lately due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“States are making it easier for citizens to vote absentee by mail this year due to the coronavirus. Every state’s election rules are different. And each state has its own rules for mail-in absentee voting. Many are still in the process of deciding how they will handle voting during the pandemic,” the website reads in part.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Trump, for his part, has steadfastly opposed the expansion of voting by mail, repeatedly claiming that the process will open up the election to fraud. Back in June, NPR News noted that Trump had made multiple claims, without evidence, about mail-in voting. For example, he’s claimed that ballots would be stolen out of mailboxes; that expanded access to mail-in voting would help Democrats and hurt Republicans, despite evidence that the opposite is true; and that foreign countries would print up and mail out “millions” of fraudulent mail-in ballots.

“IT WILL BE THE SCANDAL OF OUR TIMES!” he tweeted.

On Tuesday, Trump made exact same claim, word for word, on Twitter. However, that social media platform did not add any sort of disclaimer. The company said in a statement that the post did not violate its rules about misleading content related to election integrity and, thus, there was no need to label or disclaim Trump’s tweet.

Facebook, for its part, last week began adding links to election information on all voting-related posts made by federal politicians and political candidates. The platform did not comment on its label applied to Trump’s Tuesday post.