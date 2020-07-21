Angela Simmons Shows Some Skin & Flaunts Her Bikini-Ready Curves While Playing In The Pool

Growing Up Hip Hop star Angela Simmons spent some time in the pool on Monday and shared a sultry video on Instagram that showcased some of the highlights. The entrepreneur and reality television star hyped an announcement regarding her beauty line in her caption, but her fans were all about the sizzling-hot video she posted.

The clip was only a few seconds long, but that was plenty long enough to cause a stir among Angela’s 6.7 million followers. She wore a nude-colored bikini for a dip and she looked sensational as she soaked up some of the sun’s golden rays.

Angela was filmed from above and slightly to the side. The clip captured a hint of cleavage and showcased her abs and the lean lines of her fit physique under the surface of the water. The Growing Up Hip Hop star leaned against the edge of the pool and she looked up toward the camera during a few seconds of the video.

The 32-year-old beauty had her long tresses swept back behind her and her arms were stretched out to each side to seemingly grasp the ledge of the pool. Her legs could be seen kicking gently in the crystal-blue water and her figure looked incredible from this angle.

“That swimsuit looks so pretty on ur skin,” one of Angela’s fans noted.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CC4J-NtHhnq/The bikini was not particularly revealing, but it was the perfect choice for this dip. The bandeau top had a thick strap covering one shoulder and the bottoms seemed simple, yet flattering. A few droplets of water could be seen glistening across Angela’s chest, as she had seemingly already taken a bit of a dip.

“That Flat Tummy Hard work Inspires Me Thank You Ms Simmons Your Too Radiant Salut My Sister,” praised one of Angela’s fans.

Over the course of about 20 hours after Angela had initially shared this upload, almost 280,000 of her followers had already viewed it. The post accrued nearly 60,000 likes and 600 comments too.

“@angelasimmons you have been my inspiration for years I adore your beautiful work ethic and I’m soooo proud of you in this journey you inspire me to do better,” another fan wrote.

Some of Angela’s followers apparently loved the sexy vibe here where she revved up heart rates without revealing anything especially naughty. The fashion designer has frequently shared a variety of workout updates on Instagram over the past months and this new post showed that her efforts have most definitely paid off.

“The finest woman ever,” someone else said. By the looks of the flurry of responses to this sultry upload, many of Angela’s supporters fully concurred with that sentiment.