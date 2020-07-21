Rosa Acosta Ditches Her Underwear, Goes Full Bombshell In A Wet Crop Top & Insanely Tiny Unzipped Daisy Dukes

Fitness model and ballet dancer Rosa Acosta went into full bombshell mode for today’s Instagram post, flaunting her abs and phenomenal figure in a barely-there outfit that perfectly showcased her insane body. The Dominican beauty shimmied into an outrageously small pair of Daisy Dukes, which completely bared her hips, and which she wore unzipped to show off her flat tummy. She further teased fans by tugging down on the minuscule shorts, revealing that she wasn’t wearing any underwear.

Rosa coupled the skimpy denims with a white crop top, ditching her bra and letting it all hang out. The plunging number cut off at the chest line, putting her sculpted midriff on show in addition to exposing her cleavage. The top fit snuggly across her ample chest, looking wet as it clung to her bosom. The item had short sleeves and a jagged neckline that drew the eye to her generous décolletage area, which the model adorned with a gold pendant necklace. She further accessorized with what looked like black heels, of which only the bedazzled ankle cuffs were visible in the shot.

The Instagram sensation posed in a simple bichromatic interior and was snapped with her back to a white brick wall. A black leather couch rested by her side, offering contrast to the light-toned background. Rosa channeled her inner seductress, giving off sultry vibes as she cocked her hip and stretched one leg out. The posture emphasized her strong, muscular thighs, to which the social media maven seemed to call attention with three drumstick emoji in her caption.

The model dazzled fans with more than just her daring outfit. Rose debuted a new hair color, showing off her platinum-blond tresses that cascaded over her shoulders in unruly waves. Her long, golden tresses were parted in the center and framed her face, luring the gaze to her chic glam. The stunner didn’t hesitate to get soaked for the steamy shot, judging by the sparkling droplets that lingered on her legs and all over her midsection. The detail lent her toned skin a sexy glow, accentuating her bronzed tan.

Unsurprisingly, the spicy update sent followers into a frenzy, racking up a staggering 31,300 likes — more than any of her recent posts. The smoking-hot look also brought fans to the comments section in large numbers, garnering 430-plus messages from her eager admirers.

“I am a true fan of ladies with abs! I have always loved that about a woman,” one person complimented her fierce physique.

“Body goals,” agreed a second Instagrammer, adding a pair of heart-eyes and fire emoji.

“A Goddess in full effect,” gushed a third follower.

“Gorgeous!!! I need the tea on that hair though!!!” wrote another one of her devotees.

Rosa was gracious enough to reply to the comment, disclosing that she was, in fact, wearing a wig. She also tagged the brand that provided the head piece for the benefit of anyone wishing to emulate the look.