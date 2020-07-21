Lisa Rinna’s Daughter Amelia Clarifies ‘RHOBH’ Comments, Says She Was ‘Encouraged’ To Be On Show Not ‘Forced’

The teen said she is ''glad' for her mom's encouragement.

Amelia Gray Hamlin says she was never “forced” to appear on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The teen daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin clarified her previous comments about her role on the Bravo reality hit in a series of posts on her Instagram stories.

Amelia clapped back on Instagram over the weekend after she was accused of faking an eating disorder in order to get extra scenes on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The 19-year-old told her followers that she couldn’t believe people would say she is “lying” about anorexia just for air time, then added that she was “forced” to be on RHOBH by her mother and that being on the reality show is the “last” thing wants to do.

But in her new posts, the young model backtracked on her comments about her mother’s involvement.

“CAN EVERYONE PLEASE CALM DOWN AND STOP!!!” Amelia wrote in a caption to a tabloid article about her remarks.

“My mom is so so amazing. She ‘encouraged’ me to be on the show in my opinion. I was 12 and didn’t know what it was going to be like. And I’m so glad that she encouraged me to do so. I’ve been able to touch so many souls with my story. I should have said ENCOURGED not FORCED! THAT WAS THE WRONG CHOICE OF WORDS.”

In a second post, Amelia wore a mask as she asked fans if they would want to be on a national TV series at age 12.

“All I was trying to say was that I’m not just on this show for a f*cking storyline you guys chill,” Amelia added. “Obviously it’s been six years. I could have stopped filming long ago…I haven’t ’cause I have a story to tell to HELP people and now I’ve become super close to all the women and I love them.”

Amelia’s struggles with her eating disorder have been addressed multiple times on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. In one episode she refused to eat any of the food her dad prepared at a family barbecue. In another, she opened up to her mom about her anorexia struggles and was later inspired to share more about her personal experience in an essay for Glamour magazine and on social media, per Bravo.com.

Amelia also defended Rinna when some blamed the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star for her daughter’s issues with food.