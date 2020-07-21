Navy Veteran Says Unidentified Federal Agents In Portland Broke His Arm During Protest

Navy Veteran Chris David says that unidentified federal officers broke his arm during a confrontation at a protest in Portland, Oregon over the weekend, according to MSNBC.

David appeared in a viral video that showed him approaching unidentified federal officers to question them about upholding their oath to the constitution, he says. But after getting near them, one agent pushed him before another began beating him on the arm and body with a baton. Another agent sprayed him close-up with tear gas.

During the entire confrontation, David stood still as the agents struck him and gassed him. He eventually spun away and flipped his middle fingers at the agents as he walked away.

Federal police strike protester with baton, use pepper spray and tear gas outside courthouse in Portland pic.twitter.com/VX2xTVaaYq — Zane Sparling (@PDXzane) July 19, 2020

While speaking on All In with Chris Hayes, David described the confrontation and said the resulting injuries.

“I did get injured. Principally my arm was broken, but in addition to that, I’ve got, you know, some bruising all over my body from the baton,” he said.

Portland has been in the news recently after the unidentified federal agents were deployed to the city to quell Black Lives Matter protests there, which have been ongoing for over 50 days since the death of George Floyd.

People at the demonstrations say that they have been grabbed by the agents, who are only identified by a police patch, and put into unmarked minivans. One says that he was taken to the federal courthouse and later released without any explanation.

Critics say that the police force is an affront to Democracy and question the legality of deploying federal agents against American citizens.

A group of mothers gathered together over the weekend to protect protesters from the federal agents, creating a human chain around the demonstrators.

David says that he went to the protest to question the agents as a federal servant himself. He was asked if he was able to find out who the federal officers are that assaulted him, or what area of the government they work for.

“Oh, I had no idea to this day who they actually are,” David said. “I am still mystified and I’m not sure I have a good answer as to who those gentlemen were were they Customs and Border Patrol? Marshal service? Federal protection service? Nobody knows I haven’t gotten a good answer for that I think that would be a good question for ]Ken Cuccinelli.”

Cuccinelli is the current acting chief over the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

David noted that he believes that Trump intended to use Portland as a testing ground before rolling federal troops to cities like Chicago and New York.