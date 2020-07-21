Yaslen Clemente Rocks A Skimpy Bikini & Dances In Sizzling Instagram Video

Blond beauty Yaslen Clemente showed off her fit figure in her latest Instagram share, a short video clip in which she rocked a skimpy bikini and danced around on the beach. Yaslen tagged the group Zion & Lennox in the caption of the post, identifying them as the artists behind the song she was dancing to.

Yaslen rocked a patterned bikini that looked incredible on her curves. The bikini top featured triangular cups that showed off a tantalizing amount of cleavage. A thin strap stretched across her chest, connecting the cups, and around her back. Two thin straps extended from the top of the cups and went around her neck to add some support. The garment exposed Yaslen’s toned stomach as well as her sculpted shoulders and arms.

She paired the swimsuit top with matching bottoms in the same detailed pattern. The bottoms featured a narrow triangular patch of fabric that covered up the NSFW areas, and had strings that stretched high over her hips and were secured with bows. The strings of the bows dangled down her body, and the high-cut style accentuated her slim waist and hourglass figure.

Yaslen showed off her dance moves throughout the clip and swayed her curves seductively. Towards the beginning of the video, she tugged the sides of her swimsuit slightly, and ran her hands down her body. She also turned around at one point, showing off the fact that her bottoms were a thong style that exposed her pert posterior.

Yaslen’s blond locks were parted on the side, and they tumbled down in tousled waves. The wind blew her hair throughout the video, and it also ruffled the palm fronds on the trees studding the beach behind her.

Yaslen’s eager fans absolutely loved the sizzling update, and the post racked up over 41,200 views within 17 hours. It also received 314 comments from her followers.

“Literally my all time fav post notification,” one fan wrote, including several emoji in the comment.

“You are flawlessly gorgeous,” another follower added.

“These dance moves tho,” a third fan commented, followed by a string of flame emoji, captivated by Yaslen’s swaying hips.

“It should be illegal for someone as perfect as you to be allowed to just walk around.. u could cause all kinds of accidents!” another fan remarked.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Yaslen finished off the week by sharing a picture taken at the gym. She rocked a pair of tight high-waisted leggings that highlighted her sculpted lower body and a sports bra. Her blond locks were pulled back in a low ponytail and she gazed seductively over her shoulder.