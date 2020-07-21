Lala Kent Shows Off New Tattoo In Honor Of Fiance Randall Emmett

After being forced to cancel their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic, reality star Lala Kent found a different way to show her devotion to her fiance Randall Emmett. The Vanderpump Rules star posted an image to her Instagram story showing off her some ink featuring the letters “rand” in black.

In the photo, the ink appears to be raised and swollen. Though she doesn’t specify that the art is new, fans noted that it didn’t appear on her arm in any previous photos. The lettering appears to be handwritten and appears above the lion’s head and white ink saying “give them lala” on her arm.

She also has a heart with dad written in it on the back of her arm, an homage to her father Kent Burningham, who died in the spring of 2018 after having a stroke and getting in a car accident.

She also has a stylized dolphin on her ribcage, and the words heathen and Lilly on her arms.

Lala also has another tattoo dedicated to her husband-to-be, the initials R.E. on her right arm. The two have been engaged for two years and were ready to tie the knot in April of this year, but the coronavirus pandemic put their plans on hold.

Lala spoke to Us Magazine about her engagement, telling the tabloid that she felt incredibly lucky to be with him.

“My face hurts from smiling! I just can’t believe I get to have this man forever. I’m the luckiest girl in the world.”

Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images

In May, Emmett lamented the day that would have been their wedding with a sweet message on Instagram.

“This was the most magical night of my life when I asked you to be my wife,” he wrote. “Today was the day we were supposed to get married. COVID had other plans for us. I want you to know Lala your [sic] the love of my life and I can’t wait to become your husband in July! I love you to the moon and back! You always have been and always will be my everything.”

The couple are currently in Puerto Rico to film the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass, which stars Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox.

She said that the two had to clear their schedules and pack up once they got news that filming was ready to start and that her wedding date is in the air now because of both filming and the pandemic.