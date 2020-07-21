Kaia Gerber Goes Full Glam In Sexed Up Photos For ‘Vogue Japan’

Just like her supermodel mother, Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber knows how to turn heads. The model heated up her Instagram page with a series of sexed up photos from her latest photo shoot with Vogue Japan.

The three photos — which were presented in a monochrome format — featured Kaia going full glam as she rocked titillating outfits. Each one different from the next, they all showed the teenager looking years older than 18.

Kaia put her incredibly long legs on display in the first snapshot, which saw her wearing a latex bodysuit with a high-cut bottom. The suit had a mock turtleneck and long sleeves. She teamed the liquid-looking suit with lace stockings, giving the outfit a feminine vibe. She completed the look with a pair of strappy stilettos, which made her legs appear even longer than they already were. She posed with one leg forward, making her pins the focal point of the picture. She arched her back slightly, showing off her thin waist.

In the second image, Kaia was braless. She wore a short leather corset that laced up the front that went just below her breasts. The number had a lace-up front that cinched around her waist. She wore a black jacket, which was open, exposing her bare bosom. Star icons were placed over her nipples to keep the image from violating Instagram’s nudity policy. Kaia also sported a pair of thigh-high leather boots, adding to the edgy vibe. She arched her back and tugged on the legs of the suit while she looked ahead with a fierce expression on her face. She accessorized with a chunky chain link necklace and a pair of large, round earrings.

The model faced the camera in the final shot. She wore a latex maxi dress that featured cut-out sections on the sides. Kaia posed with her arms up and her hands under her chin while gazing at the camera. The pose exposed a tiny bit of underboob while showing off her trim waistline. She stood with her hips to one side, accentuating her lean physique.

The post was popular among Kaia’s 5.7 million followers.

Hundreds of fans flocked to the comments section to rave over how spectacular she looked.

“Gorgeous gams! & Dang her face body! I’m older loved her mom as well,” wrote one admirer.

“OMG you’re incredible!” a second comment read.

“This is AMAZING!” gushed a third Instagram user.

“jaw droppingly awesome!” a fourth fan chimed in.

Yesterday, Kaia gave her fans a peek at the cover of the magazine, which featured her sporting a black lace halter top with a latex leggings.