Nastia Liukin Puts On A Leggy Display & Goes Glam In Latest Snap

Nastia Liukin riled up her Instagram fans with a glamorous snapshot on Monday. As is almost always the case lately, the Olympic gymnastics champion wore a bikini, but this look was definitely a change-up from her typical style.

For this selfie, Nastia leaned on a stack of books that rested atop a white cabinet in her minimalist bedroom. The gymnast propped her elbows on the books and held her arms up in front of her chest, the phone in one hand to snap the shot.

This position served to highlight Nastia’s backside in a sense, as her long, lean legs and pert derriere were visible in the mirror selfie.

The unique bikini had separate, long sleeves that matched the bandeau top and bottoms, all of which was a green color with black polka dots and white accents. Nastia tagged the Devon Windsor swimwear brand in the upload, and it appeared that this was Devon’s “Skylar” top in the green dot pattern.

Nastia wore a delicate chain around her neck and a pair of what appeared to be diamond earrings. She wore her blond locks swept back over her head and she looked down at her phone, her lips parted slightly, as she took the photo.

“Geez you’re absolutely stunning,” one of Nastia’s fans commented.

Over the course of 20 hours, nearly 25,000 of Nastia’s 1 million followers had liked this sultry photo. Almost 300 people commented on what she deemed was a good and glamorous Monday and everything about this upload was a win according to her fans.

“You win the gold medal for hotness!!” an impressed follower determined.

“You just might be the best looking woman on this planet,” another follower decided.

Snapping bikini selfies in her bedroom has been a frequent activity of Nastia’s in recent weeks. She has certainly seemed to be making the most of the Dallas summer heat and her followers are always thrilled to see her sharing the results of her efforts.

“Could well be the best fashion selfie ever taken. Love the entire thing, gorgeous editorial, lovely styling too,” another impressed supporter of the gymnast wrote.

Plenty of the comments consisted solely of appreciative emoji as the fire-hot vibe that Nastia emitted left many people speechless. Anytime that the Olympian flaunts her flawless figure in a flirty set of swimwear, her supporters go crazy, and this unique, enticing look was certainly no exception.

Nastia has posted quite frequently to her Instagram page over the past few weeks, always causing a stir. This one might be tough for her to top, but chances seem good that she will manage to come up with something else equally as enticing sooner rather than later.