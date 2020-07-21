Kanye West Is Reportedly ‘Holed Up’ In Wyoming Bunker, Hiding From Kim Kardashian

After a series of unusual comments on Twitter and a shocking campaign rally in South Carolina, Kanye West has reportedly retreated to his Wyoming ranch where a source says he has holed up in a bunker. What’s even more surprising is that the rapper is apparently refusing to allow wife Kim Kardashian or her mom, Kris Jenner, into the compound because he doesn’t trust them.

Kanye and Kim have built a home on a pricey Ranch in Wyoming. A source who spoke to The Sun explains that part of the recent construction on the compound has been aimed at improving security for the rapper and his family.

Part of this is a sort of panic bunker.

“There’s an underground bunker, a panic room originally built for the family to go to in an emergency, stocked up with food,” the source revealed.

The source claims this bunker is where Kanye is currently “holed up” away from the people that he doesn’t want to be around.

“Kanye’s surrounded himself with a small group of people he trusts, and he doesn’t trust Kim or her family,” the source said.

That mistrust extends to his online presence in addition to his physical one, the insider claims.

“He changed his Twitter and social media passwords last week to lock everyone out.”

The presidential hopeful has blocked out his wife and mother-in-law, the source says.

“He’s very paranoid and is convinced that he needs ‘protection’ from Kim and Kris – even though they’re only trying to help him.”

The news comes days after Kanye held his first campaign rally for the 2020 election cycle. He announced that he was running form president on the Fourth of July under the “Birthday Party,” because, he says, when he wins it will be like everyone’s birthday.

During the rally, he made some shocking revelations, saying that his dad wanted to have him aborted and admitted that he wanted to have daughter North aborted before she was born, but Kim refused. The rapper burst into tears, his voice cracking as he relayed the story to the people assembled in the room.

He later claimed that Kim was trying to put him away after the emotional event.

“‘Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday,” he wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

He also told Kris to come and get him and warned him that his daughters would never appear in Playboy – an apparent reference to Kim’s appearance in the magazine.