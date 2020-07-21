Arianny Celeste Looks Smoking Hot In Two Sexy Outfits For Her Latest Instagram Share

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste has been thrilling her 3.3 million Instagram followers with posts highlighting her growing baby bump, and her latest share was no different. She posted a side-by-side of two different outfits that showed what her body looked like at 23 weeks pregnant, and the pink and blue hues of the ensembles paired with her caption made it seem as though she was asking her followers whether they thought her baby would be a boy or a girl.

On the left, Arianny rocked a dusty rose dress with white polka dots. The look had a straight neckline that didn’t reveal any cleavage, and Arianny layered what appeared to be a strapless white bandeau top underneath for some extra coverage. Thick straps secured with buttons stretched over her shoulders, and the garment had a figure-hugging fit that clung to Arianny’s curves. The fabric stretched over her baby bump, and the hem of the dress came just a few inches above her knees, showing off some of her thighs.

Her brunette locks were loose, and tumbled down her chest in tousled waves. She snapped a selfie with one hand behind her back and the other holding her cell phone.

Arianny opted for an activewear look in the snap on the right, and flaunted her figure in a dark blue sports bra with a subtle leaf print. The sports bra showed off her arms and shoulders, and the bottom extended an inch or so below her breasts. She layered a necklace with what looked like a crystal pendant over top of the sports bra.

Arianny paired the top with matching high-waisted leggings that stretched over her bump. The fabric hugged her toned thighs and calves, and Arianny finished off the look with some sneakers. The ensemble showed off some of her stomach, and she appeared to have snapped the selfie in a bedroom. A bed was visible in the background with what looked like Arianny’s partner laying in it, although her arm blocked out most of the figure.

Her followers absolutely loved the update, and the post received over 12,400 likes within nine hours. It also racked up 247 comments in the same time frame.

“Beauty!!! I’m going boy cause of the shape!! You look amazing and glowing mama to be!!” one fan wrote.

“You look happy in both,” another fan added, including a heart emoji in the comment.

“The pregnancy makes you even more beautiful,” a third fan remarked.

