Nicole Thorne Slays In Insanely Sexy White Lingerie

Australian bombshell Nicole Thorne couldn’t help but arouse the interest of her fans this morning, sharing a red-hot photo of herself in sexy white lingerie. The model opted for an ultra-revealing two-piece featuring a cage bra that was complete with two sets of straps fanning over her cleavage. The cupless number left barely anything to the imagination, offering a tantalizing view of her perky chest. The item was extremely deep-cut on the sides and would have completely bared her bosom but for two strips of see-through lace that ran vertically along the hollowed-out cups, censoring her curves.

On her lower half, the sizzling brunette wore a skimpy thong that matched the daring design of her top, sporting a sheer lace front that was separated from the v-shaped waistline by a pair of cutouts. The detail lent the piece a cage-style vibe, emphasizing the thin straps that made up the waistband and leg openings. The narrow side wings were pulled up on her hip bones, highlighting her taut midsection. At the same time, the low-waist bottoms exposed her tummy, and had no trouble showing off her hips and thighs thanks to their incredible high cut.

Nicole coupled the steamy lingerie with a white shirt, which she wore open to show off her eye-popping undergarments. She coquettishly let the shirt slide off of her shoulders, striking a sultry pose while sitting on an elegant white armchair. She spruced up the provocative look with a gold pendant necklace draped over her collar bone, further accessorizing with a contrasting black manicure. The sparkling jewelry drew the eye towards her generous décolletage area, which was beautifully framed by thin, spaghetti shoulder straps.

The 30-year-old appeared to be photographed outside, and was soaking up some sun while relaxing on the lavishly decorated armchair. She was sitting on a knitted mesh cover with her legs tucked under her body and had her back prompted up against a set of ornate throw pillows. The stylish furniture piece rested just below an open window, one that offered a peek into a chic kitchen. Nicole was glancing into the distance as if something off-camera had caught her attention. Her hair was tucked behind her ear on one side and framed her face on the other, falling down her back in unruly waves. Sunlight illuminated her arm and thigh, accentuating her glowing tan.

The outfit was from the brand, Code Love, which Nicole made sure to tag in her post. She credited the steamy shot to professional photographer, Rocky Batchelor, calling even more attention to the inspired use of natural lighting with a sparkles emoji. According to the geotag, the photo was taken in Queensland’s Burleigh Heads, where the model traveled to shoot a new campaign. A different version of the snap was shared to Instagram by Batchelor, who offered a few details about the project. That photo can be viewed here.

As expected, the new upload was a major hit with Nicole’s fans, who rewarded the pic with more than 18,400 likes. Followers also left 235 comments on the post, complimenting her killer curves.

“Nicoleeeeee you baddie,” wrote fellow model Rosanna Arkle, leaving two heart-eyes emoji.

“WOW! Aaaamazing, you look so Beautiful and SEXY in this Lingerie Nicole,” gushed another Instagram user.

“You are absolutely breathtakingly beautiful,” read a third message, trailed by a string of hearts.

“Nic, this is the hottest pic of you this year so far,” assured a fourth fan, who toasted Nicole’s beauty with a champagne glasses emoji.