Bella Thorne Rocks Daisy Dukes & Flirty Pigtails In Hot New Photos

Bella Thorne wowed her 23.2 million Instagram fans with a multi-photo update that showed her in a skimpy outfit. The post was added to her feed on July 20 and was composed of six images.

The first photo in the series showed Thorne outside. The actress was climbing on the back of a ladder that was attached to a white van. She appeared to be in a remote location, and mountains and brush dotted the gorgeous landscape. Thorne placed one of her feet on a metal rung on the ladder and kicked the other up behind her. She looked straight ahead and focused her attention on the vehicle in front of her.

Thorne sizzled in a sexy outfit that showcased her bombshell curves. On her upper half, she wore a floral top with dainty off-the-shoulder sleeves. The garment fit snug around her ribcage and back. The shirt was cropped and flaunted Thorne’s trim midsection.

On her lower half, she opted for a pair of Daisy Dukes that featured a light wash. The shorts fit snugly, and the cheeky cut exposed a peek of her pert derriere as well as all of her trim legs. Thorne also sported a pair of white leather cowboy boots with black platform heels.

The second image in the series showed the actress from the front. She pulled her hair back in pigtails and secured them in silky scrunchies. A few loose pieces of hair fell around to frame her face, and some spilled over her shoulders. Thorne added several chunky necklaces as accessories and wore rings and bracelets to match. She also rocked bright blue eyeshadow to complete her look.

The next photo was a picture of the landscape, while the fourth captured her at another up-close and personal angle. In the remaining two images, Thorne was next to her friend, and she made sure to tag Outdoorsy in the caption of her post.

The actress’ loyal fans have been quick to rave over the update. The post has been liked more than 799,000 times while another 1,700 admirers have left comments for the star.

“Yesssss B you look so good,” one follower gushed with a single pink heart emoji.

“You hiked in those shoes!? That’s impressive,” a second Instagrammer chimed in.

“What a queen I wanna be your friend,” a third user wrote with the addition of a few red hearts.

“Was it a hot day Bella? Are you wearing sun screen? You look amazing,” another person added.