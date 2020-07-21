Alexa Collins Rocks Several Sexy Looks In Sizzling Instagram Video

Blond bombshell Alexa Collins thrilled her 1 million Instagram followers with her most recent post, a sizzling clip in which she showed off her toned figure in various sexy outfits. All the looks were from the brand Stefashia, who she made sure to tag in the caption of the post.

The video appeared to have been filmed in Alexa’s home, and she had the same backdrop for all the outfits. She posed in front of a white wall with a large green plant visible.

She started the video in a smoking-hot little black dress that flaunted her incredible figure. The look had a straight neckline that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and thin white straps that stretched over her shoulders. The garment was crafted from a silky material that clung to her curves, and though it was a mini length, it had a scandalously high slit on one side that flashed almost her entire thigh. The slit was lined with a furry trim for a unique look, and Alexa finished off the ensemble with a star necklace that drew more attention to her chest.

The second look she wore was a bikini. The two-piece featured glittering silver fabric on the cups and bottoms with contrasting trim for a simple yet sexy look. Alexa kept on the same necklace, and her blond locks tumbled down in an effortless, tousled style.

She also rocked a lavender look that consisted of a cleavage-baring crop top and a high-waisted skirt.

The fourth look Alexa selected for the update was what appeared to be a mini dress crafted from a semi-sheer fabric that showed off a serious amount of skin. The sultry piece had a low-cut neckline that showed off her ample assets, and her black underwear could be spotted through the fabric. She paired the look with a matching baseball cap that she had on backwards.

Alexa’s followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling post, and it racked up over 20,500 views within two hours. It also received 182 comments within the same time span.

“You look good in literally everything,” one follower remarked.

“Love the necklace! Where did you get it,” another fan asked, captivated by Alexa’s choice of accessory.

“You in that black dress WOW!!! Stunning,” a third fan wrote, followed by a trio of flame emoji.

“Best body on Instagram,” another added.

