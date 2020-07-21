Natalie Roush Shines In Natural Selfie While Rocking Skimpy Black Bikini

Natalie Roush showed off her stunning natural beauty in a new Instagram post on Monday evening. The model shared a photo on her feed in which she posed on her deck and smiled for a selfie. The image appeared to have been snapped after a dip in the pool or ocean, as she sported wet hair and a skimpy black bikini that did nothing but favors for her curves.

Natalie posed on a white cushioned patio chair on what looked to be a covered balcony or deck. Behind her, a set of tall windows and glass double doors could be seen. The clear blue sky could be seen in the reflection, showing fans that it had been a beautifully sunny day. In another reflection, eagle-eyed fans could catch a glimpse of the ocean rolling onto the shore. Natalie looked as radiant as ever in her swimwear as she soaked up the sun’s rays.

Natalie’s ensemble included a plunging black top with matching straps connected to silver hoops on her shoulders. The low-cut neckline barely contained her ample cleavage, which spilled out at the center. The top cut off just below her bust, so her flat, toned tummy was fully exposed.

Natalie paired the top with a matching high-cut bikini bottom. The front of the bikini was cut in a U-shape that rested low on her waist to draw attention to abs. Meanwhile, the sides came up high above her hips and accentuated her hourglass shape. The model’s curvy hips and shapely thighs were on full display.

Natalie finished off the natural look by pushing her hair to one side, allowing the damp brunette locks to fall over her shoulder in beachy waves.

Natalie looked to be posing with one leg tucked under her body and the other on the floor, though her pins were mostly cut out of the shot. She leaned forward and arched her back in a way that further emphasized her figure. Natalie also squeezed her arms against her chest, pushing her cleavage out. She tilted her head and flashed a bright smile at the camera.

The post received more than 38,000 likes and nearly 500 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with Natalie’s fans. Many of her followers showered her with praise in the comments section.

“You’re beautiful,” one fan said with pink hearts.

“You are always such beautiful soul love you,” another user added.

Natalie’s fans know that she can pull off any look. In another post, she relaxed in her home in colorful sneakers and a white two-piece that showed off some major skin.