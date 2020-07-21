Tucker Carlson Threatens To Publish Home Addresses Of ‘New York Times’ Editors

Tucker Carlson is quite angry about a story he claims the New York Times is writing about him and that anger led him to threaten on his nightly show on Monday that he might publish the home addresses of some of the paper’s editors. Stephen Proctor of Yahoo Entertainment reported that Carlson’s ending monologue included a rant against the newspaper that included threatening to do the very thing he claimed they were about to do to him.

“What if we published the home address of every one of the soulless robot editors at the New York Times who assigned and managed this incitement of violence against my family?” Carlson asked. “What about the media editor, Jim Windolf? We could do that. We know who they are.”

At the center of the issue is an allegation Carlson made just a few minutes earlier, saying the publication was preparing a story that would include his address. He claimed he was contacted about the story and knows they plan on publishing where he and his family live. He added that he couldn’t conceive of any kind of justification for doing such a thing.

Carlson said the reason the newspaper was going to print the information was that it wanted to put himself and his loved ones in danger. He added the intent was to injure his wife and child in order to get him to “shut up” and stop disagreeing with the left.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Proctor said that if Carlson’s home was revealed, it wouldn’t be the first time. The talk show host had to move after an ant-fascist group found out where he lived and showed up outside his house in 2018. Carlson talked about that incident on his show, calling them a bunch of “screaming ANTIFA lunatics” who showed up while he was at work and terrorized his wife and kid.

Carlson said the report about where he lives is slated to run this week and he claimed the editors knew exactly what they were doing. He then expressed his desire to turn the tables and make them know how it feels to have that kind of threat hanging over their heads.

Shortly after the episode ended, the newspaper released a statement denying they had any intention of doing what the host alleged.

“The Times has not and does not plan to expose any residence of Tucker Carlson’s, which Carlson was aware of before tonight’s broadcast.”

Proctor reported that the hashtag #IStandWithTucker began trending after the episode with his fans split between expressing anger at the paper and their support of the television personality.