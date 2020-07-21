Tucker Carlson Says He Could Publish Home Addresses Of ‘The New York Times’ Editors: ‘We Know Who They Are’

Tucker Carlson is quite angry about a story he claims The New York Times is writing about him and that anger has led him to threaten the paper’s editors on Monday during his nightly show.

He claimed he might publish some editors’ home addresses. Stephen Proctor of Yahoo Entertainment reported that Carlson’s ending monologue included a rant against the newspaper, where he stated he could do the very thing he alleged they were about to do to him.

“What if we published the home address of every one of the soulless robot editors at the New York Times who assigned and managed this incitement of violence against my family?” Carlson asked. “What about the media editor, Jim Windolf? We could do that. We know who they are.”

The center of the issue involves an allegation Carlson made that the publication was preparing to publish a story which would include his address. He claimed he was contacted about the story and knows the paper plans on publishing where he and his family live. He added that he couldn’t conceive of any kind of justification for doing such a thing.

Carlson said the reason the newspaper was going to print the information was that it wanted to put himself and his loved ones in danger. He added the intent was to injure his wife and child in order to get him to “shut up” and stop disagreeing with the left.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Proctor wrote the talk show host’s home address has been revealed before. He had to move after an anti-fascist group found out where he lived and showed up outside his home in 2018. Carlson talked about that incident on his show, calling those who showed up at his house a bunch of “screaming ANTIFA lunatics” and claimed they arrived when he was at work to terrorize his wife and kid.

Carlson said the report about where he lives is slated to run this week and he claimed the editors knew exactly what they were doing. He then expressed his desire to turn the tables and make them know how it feels to have that kind of threat hanging over their heads.

Shortly after the episode ended, the newspaper released a statement denying they had any intention of doing what the host alleged.

“The Times has not and does not plan to expose any residence of Tucker Carlson’s, which Carlson was aware of before tonight’s broadcast.”

Proctor reported that the hashtag #IStandWithTucker began trending after the episode, with his fans split between expressing anger at the paper and their support of the television personality.